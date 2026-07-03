Joel Embiid

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Victor Wembanyama flexes after scoring Game 2 of the San Antonio Spurs-Minnesota Timberwolves series in the NBA Playoffs.
Bets

NBA Playoffs Betting Preview for Knicks-76ers and Spurs-Wolves Game 3

The Knicks aim to take a commanding 3-0 series lead over Philly, while the Spurs will look to regain homecourt advantage over the T-Wolves.

Matt Burke71 days ago
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 02: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers and Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics embrace after the 76ers defeated the Celtics 109-100 in Game Sev
Sports

Jaylen Brown Says NBA Refs Were 'Targeting' Him, Blasts Embiid for ‘Flopping’ After Playoffs Exit

The Celtics star went live one day after Boston's Game 7 elimination to air his grievances about officiating and Joel Embiid's foul-drawing tactics.

Brendan Frederick74 days ago
Joel Embiid reacts to a call during Game 6 of the Philadelphia 76ers-Boston Celtics series in the NBA playoffs.
Bets

76ers Vs. Celtics Betting Preview: Spread, Total, Player Props

It’s win or go home for the Sixers and Celtics. Philly is one win away from climbing out of a 1-3 series hole.

Matt Burke77 days ago
LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller smile during a Hornets game while making a playoff push in March 2026.
Bets

NBA Playoffs Odds: Sorting Out the Eastern Conference Playoff Picture

The Raptors, Hawks, Magic, 76ers, and Hornets all hope to avoid the NBA Play-In Tournament.

Matt Burke98 days ago
Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles a ball.
Sports

Joel Embiid's Injury Rehab Reportedly Overseen By Intern During His Rookie Season With 76ers

Embiid described trouble with getting his frustrations heard during his early years with the team.

Joe Price365 days ago
Advertisement
Edie Falco in a black dress smiles at an event; next to her, Joel Embiid in a Philadelphia 76ers jersey stands on the court.
Sports

Edie Falco Calls Joel Embiid 'Mean’ for Elbowing Jalen Brunson

The 'Sopranos' actress and Knicks fan isn't a fan of how Embiid elbowed Jalen Brunson in a game last year.

Alex Ocho568 days ago
Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers during a game against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum.
Sports

Joel Embiid Calls Whoever Leaked Tyrese Maxey Meeting 'a Real Piece of Sh*t'

Embiid was reportedly confronted by Tyrese Maxey for frequently being late.

Joe Price603 days ago
A man with a beard and curly hair wearing a white hoodie, standing in a crowd.
Sports

Joel Embiid Gets Into Shoving Altercation With Sports Columnist

The seven-time All-Star wasn't happy that the reporter mentioned his brother's death in the article.

Mark Elibert621 days ago
Team USA and Team Serbia in the Olympic Games Paris.
Sports

Country Breathes Sigh of Relief After Team USA Squeaks by Serbia in Olympic Basketball Win

There were plenty of reactions that had basketball fans feeling patriotic while saluting the trio of Curry, Durant, and LeBron.

Joe Price708 days ago
Gilbert Arenas smiles during a press conference with a MedStar Health banner and Washington Wizards logo in the background
Sports

Gilbert Arenas Criticized for Xenophobic Reaction to Team USA and South Sudan Game (UPDATE)

"They don’t even have shoes," Arenas said in the widely criticized clip. "They get their shoes from America."

Trace William Cowen724 days ago
Advertisement
A man stands against a dark backdrop wearing a red and black jacket, a red hat, and layered silver chains
Sports

Watch Cam'ron Vent About Joel Embiid 'Committing Treason' With Comments About Team USA and LeBron Being 'Older'

Embiid suggested in a new interview that Team USA features several players who are past their prime.

Brad Callas724 days ago
Kevin Durant in a USA team tracksuit at an indoor sports event, with a crowded audience in the background
Sports

Kevin Durant Jokingly Calls Out Fellow Team USA Players About Height: ‘Those Guys Might Be Shorter Than What Their Numbers Say’

“I'm not lying about my height,” the 35-year-old insisted, but he's not so sure about his teammates.

Alex Ocho735 days ago
Stephen Curry poses in a sleeveless sports jersey with an American flag patch
Sports

NBA Fans Can't Believe Steph Curry's Inability to Spin a Basketball on His Finger

You learn something new every day, but the two-time NBA MVP never got around to this one.

Jose Martinez738 days ago
Two basketball players, one from New York and another from Phila, walking down the court
Sports

New York State's Twitter Account Trolls Joel Embiid's Play Against Knicks by Posting Kendrick Lamar's Drake Diss

The state's official page co-signed the city's hatred for its basketball rival by sharing a snippet of K.Dot's "Euphoria."

Brad Callas807 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App