The Best Car-Inspired Sneakers of All Time, Ranked

Given that both sneakers and cars have similar subcultures built around collecting, high-end craftsmanship, and legacy-defining designs, it should come as no surprise that the two worlds have frequently intertwined. It’s worked in both directions too, with sneakers taking inspiration from automotive design, and the car world bringing in talent from sneakers and streetwear.

On the sneaker side, this includes brands creating entire models based on iconic sports cars, as well as specific colorways referencing various moments and liveries throughout the years. There have been several Air Jordan designs inspired by Michael Jordan’s cars, and Teddy Santis and Aime Leon Dore worked directly with Porsche to create a premium New Balance 993 collaboration. Even LeBron James and Kobe Bryant have automotive-inspired signature designs.

In celebration of the iconic film The Fast and the Furious returning to theaters this weekend for its 25th anniversary, we’ve ranked the best car-inspired sneakers of all time.

Every Air Jordan Releasing in 2026