Logic Calls Out Disrespectful Fan During Maryland Show: 'Why Are You Here?'

He acknowledged the fan’s “freedom of speech” but asked for respect, warned he could remove them, and ultimately wished them well while refocusing on the crowd.

Logic briefly paused a recent show in Columbia, Maryland to call out a fan for being disrespectful during his performance. Logic recently hit up his home state for a performance at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia on Sunday (Oct. 4) as part of his current tour with Juicy J and G-Eazy. But the rapper wanted to address the audience when he spotted someone he thought was being disrespectful. “This guy right here, hold on, stop the music,” he said, as seen in the video below. “This guy, what'd you say? He said it's whack? You said it's whack? … He's like, ‘fuck you.’ I just want to know. Don't get mad at him! Are you not having a good time? You're not having a good time? Why are you here?” When one of the fans suggested the person said they wanted to see more of G-Eazy, he replied, “Oh, of course we all want G-Eazy, but why are you hating on me, bro? … Do me a favor, do me a favor, because you seem really drunk. Can you do me a solid and just be respectful?”

Logic said that if the fan doesn’t want to be there, then he’ll kick them out of the concert. “Stop talking when I'm talking, or I'll kick you the fuck out, how about that?” he continued. “Now, listen. Can you do me a favor and please respect me when I'm trying to perform?” The individual then shouted out “freedom of speech,” which Logic said he agreed with, but that shouldn’t come at the cost of being respectful.

“Yeah, freedom of speech, for sure, but can you be respectful, please?” he said. “Peace, love, and positivity, all that. … I’m here to focus on all the fans that are having a good time. So, the last thing I'm going to say is, clearly something is going on with you in your heart and soul, and I just want you to know I wish you the best. … Make some noise for the homie, welcome to the family.”