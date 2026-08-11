Nike is once again paying tribute to Devin Booker’s affinity for cars with a new Book 2 collection designed in collaboration with Chevrolet.
Similar to last year’s Blazer-themed Book 1 range, the latest quartet of Chevrolet x Nike Book 2 styles reference Booker's vintage Chevrolet Impalas. Shown here is the first release from the collection, the “Pretty Penny,” which is releasing early this weekend in Detroit during the Woodward Dream Cruise. Each colorway also features the car’s year on the shoe, graphics on the heel counter, and special packaging.
"I’ve been a lifelong Chevy fan and I truly love adding classic cars to my garage, The Library,” Booker said. “Bringing together my Michigan roots and my passion for Chevy makes this project really special."
Sign-ups for a chance to buy the “Pretty Penny” Book 2 will go live for fans in Detroit via SNKRS Pass on Aug. 14 for pickup on Aug. 15, during the Woodward Dream Cruise. A wider release will arrive on Aug. 26 via SNKRS. The remaining three Chevrolet x Nike Book 2 colorways will launch in December.