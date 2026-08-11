DAILY QUIZ

GET THE APP

STYLE

MUSIC

POP CULTURE

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Sneakers

Devin Booker's Chevrolet x Nike Book 2 Is Releasing Early This Week

Here's how to buy the 'Pretty Penny' Book 2.

'Pretty Penny' Book 2
The 'Pretty Penny' Book 2 is releasing early in Detroit this week. Via Nike

Nike is once again paying tribute to Devin Booker’s affinity for cars with a new Book 2 collection designed in collaboration with Chevrolet.

Similar to last year’s Blazer-themed Book 1 range, the latest quartet of Chevrolet x Nike Book 2 styles reference Booker's vintage Chevrolet Impalas. Shown here is the first release from the collection, the “Pretty Penny,” which is releasing early this weekend in Detroit during the Woodward Dream Cruise. Each colorway also features the car’s year on the shoe, graphics on the heel counter, and special packaging.

"I’ve been a lifelong Chevy fan and I truly love adding classic cars to my garage, The Library,” Booker said. “Bringing together my Michigan roots and my passion for Chevy makes this project really special."

Sign-ups for a chance to buy the “Pretty Penny” Book 2 will go live for fans in Detroit via SNKRS Pass on Aug. 14 for pickup on Aug. 15, during the Woodward Dream Cruise. A wider release will arrive on Aug. 26 via SNKRS. The remaining three Chevrolet x Nike Book 2 colorways will launch in December.

Related Stories

Chevrolet x Devin Booker x Nike Collection
Sneakers

Where to Buy Devin Booker's Chevrolet x Nike Book 1 and Blazer Lows

The Chevrolet x Devin Booker x Nike Book 1 and Blazer Lows release this month.

Victor Deng490 days ago
Nike Book 2
Sneakers

Devin Booker Debuts the Nike Book 2

The Book 2 and Booker's apparel collection release in January.

Victor Deng266 days ago
McDonald's x Nike Book 2
Sneakers

How to Win McDonald's Friends and Family Nike Book 2

The McDonald's x Nike Book 2 drops in June.

Victor Deng83 days ago

Trending

1
Styleaespa x BAPE® Collection: What to Know
2
StyleKAWS x MLB Collection f/ Yankees and Dodgers: How to Shop on Complex
3
MusicBritney Spears Directs Fans to Video About How Her Mother ‘Failed’ Her
4
Pop CultureKeke Palmer Shares Cryptic Message About Dating Life Amid Sean Evans Romance Rumors: ‘Go to Hell'
5
BetsWas Enes Kanter Freedom Actually a Good NBA Player? An Investigation
6
Pop CultureThe 25 Best Streamers Right Now, Ranked

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App