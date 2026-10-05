Best Sneakers to Buy on Sale: October 2026

October means fall is here for 2026. With Halloween arriving soon, it’s time to start thinking about sneakers for cooler weather, and there are lots of deals to be had. This list features brands like Nike, Jordan Brand, Adidas, New Balance, and more. Footwear options include retros like the Air Jordan 11 and Air Jordan 6, as well as high-tech running-inspired sneakers like the Adidas Hyperboost Euphoria and Nike Pegasus Premium.

Check out the following list to see some of the best sneakers available right now. Here are the best sneakers to buy on sale for October 2026.

Every Air Jordan Releasing in 2026