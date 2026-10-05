Best Sneakers to Buy on Sale: October 2026

October means fall is here for 2026. With Halloween arriving soon, it’s time to start thinking about sneakers for cooler weather, and there are lots of deals to be had. This list features brands like Nike, Jordan Brand, Adidas, New Balance, and more. Footwear options include retros like the Air Jordan 11 and Air Jordan 6, as well as high-tech running-inspired sneakers like the Adidas Hyperboost Euphoria and Nike Pegasus Premium.
Check out the following list to see some of the best sneakers available right now. Here are the best sneakers to buy on sale for October 2026.
Shop New Arrivals from Sneakers on Complex Shop
Air Jordan 6 ‘Oreo’
Retail Price: $215
Sale Price: $172
Available at: Nike
Nike Pegasus Premium
Retail Price: $220
Sale Price: $166
Available at: Nike
Saucony Grid Aura
Retail Price: $170
Sale Price: $102
Available at: Complex
Nike Air Max 95 ‘Emerald’
Retail Price: $190
Sale Price: $133
Available at: Complex
Adidas Adistar Control 5
Retail Price: $120
Sale Price: $84
Available at: Adidas
Coca-Cola x Adidas F50 Megaride
Retail Price: $190
Sale Price: $95
Available at: Adidas
Air Jordan 11 Low ‘University Blue’
Retail Price: $224
Sale Price: $156
Available at: Sneakersnstuff
Adidas Hyperboost Euphoria
Retail Price: $150
Sale Price: $113
Available at: Sneaker Politics
Asics Gel-Nimbus 10.1
Retail Price: $165
Sale Price: $107.25
Available at: Sneaker Politics
New Balance Made in UK 991v2
Retail Price: $270
Sale Price: $203
Available at: Sneaker Politics
Vans Slip On LX
Retail Price: $85
Sale Price: $55
Available at: Sneaker Politics
Asics Gel Kayano 20
Retail Price: $170
Sale Price: $120
Available at: Xhibition
Nike Shox BB4
Retail Price: $190
Sale Price: $133
Available at: Xhibition
On Cloudflow 5 AD
Retail Price: $220
Sale Price: $176
Available at: Packer
New Balance 1890 ‘Grey Days’
Retail Price: $180
Sale Price: $144
Available at: Packer