Sneakers

Best Sneakers to Buy on Sale: October 2026

From the Air Jordan 11 to the Adidas Hyperboost, these are the best sneakers to buy on sale in October 2026.

New Balance Made in UK 991v2, Air Jordan 6 'Oreo,' Adidas Hyperboost Euphoria
New Balance Made in UK 991v2, Air Jordan 6 'Oreo,' Adidas Hyperboost Euphoria. Via Complex

October means fall is here for 2026. With Halloween arriving soon, it’s time to start thinking about sneakers for cooler weather, and there are lots of deals to be had. This list features brands like Nike, Jordan Brand, Adidas, New Balance, and more. Footwear options include retros like the Air Jordan 11 and Air Jordan 6, as well as high-tech running-inspired sneakers like the Adidas Hyperboost Euphoria and Nike Pegasus Premium.

Check out the following list to see some of the best sneakers available right now. Here are the best sneakers to buy on sale for October 2026.

Every Air Jordan Releasing in 2026

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Air Jordan 6 ‘Oreo’

Retail Price: $215
Sale Price: $172
Available at: Nike

Nike Pegasus Premium

Retail Price: $220
Sale Price: $166
Available at: Nike

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Saucony Grid Aura

Retail Price: $170
Sale Price: $102
Available at: Complex

Nike Air Max 95 ‘Emerald’

Retail Price: $190
Sale Price: $133
Available at: Complex

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Adidas Adistar Control 5

Retail Price: $120
Sale Price: $84
Available at: Adidas

Coca-Cola x Adidas F50 Megaride

Retail Price: $190
Sale Price: $95
Available at: Adidas

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Air Jordan 11 Low ‘University Blue’

Retail Price: $224
Sale Price: $156
Available at: Sneakersnstuff

Adidas Hyperboost Euphoria

Retail Price: $150
Sale Price: $113
Available at: Sneaker Politics

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Asics Gel-Nimbus 10.1

Retail Price: $165
Sale Price: $107.25
Available at: Sneaker Politics

New Balance Made in UK 991v2

Retail Price: $270
Sale Price: $203
Available at: Sneaker Politics

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Vans Slip On LX

Retail Price: $85
Sale Price: $55
Available at: Sneaker Politics

Asics Gel Kayano 20

Retail Price: $170
Sale Price: $120
Available at: Xhibition

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Nike Shox BB4

Retail Price: $190
Sale Price: $133
Available at: Xhibition

On Cloudflow 5 AD

Retail Price: $220
Sale Price: $176
Available at: Packer

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New Balance 1890 ‘Grey Days’

Retail Price: $180
Sale Price: $144
Available at: Packer

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