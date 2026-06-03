Key Takeaways
- The 2026 NBA Finals will feature a handful of stylish NBA players like Jordan Clarkson and Karl-Anthony Towns of the New York Knicks and Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs.
- Led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams, the 2025 NBA Champion Oklahoma City Thunder were stylish on and off the court all season.
- Veterans like LeBron James and Devin Booker also remained central to the fashion conversation, balancing luxury Louis Vuitton looks with exclusive sneaker rotations.
The 2025-2026 NBA season is almost over. While we’re excited to for what should be a classic matchup between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs in the 2026 NBA Finals, we’re here to focus on what happens off the court.
The outfits in the NBA pregame tunnel have become a main pillar of the product over the past decade. It’s allowed superstars, like LeBron James and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, to make their personal brands even stronger. Role players have become household names. Whether their personal style leans streetwear or veers more into the luxury world, there are dozens of players showing off their incredible style in arenas around the country every single night.
Obviously, the outfits have to look good. All 25 players on this list have checked off that box. To determine our ranking, we took a few extra factors into account: versatility, experimentation, originality, and influence.
Ahead of the 2026 NBA Finals, these are The 25 Best-Dressed NBA Players Right Now.
Landry Shamet
Last Year’s Rank: Unranked
Team: New York Knicks
Shamet’s tunnel fits aren’t going to be breaking any necks, but the Knicks role player does always stay put together. Rather than rely on flashy streetwear, Shamet opts for classic menswear pieces like Oxford shirts, tucked white tees, and penny loafers. It’s a timeless look. —Mike DeStefano
Jayson Tatum
Last Year’s Rank: Unranked
Team: Boston Celtics
The C’s superstar was sidelined by an achilles injury for most of the season, but he was able to capture some attention with his nightly sideline attire. Tatum’s style is more subdued. Casual sets and menswear staples like knit rugby sweaters and flannels are more his speed. While his outfits aren’t sending the timeline into a frenzy, he wears clothes well and is always put together. The relaxed wardrobe makes those moments when he does decide to pull out a patterned jacket or jeans covered in patches that much more eye-catching. —Mike DeStefano
Jaylen Brown
Last Year’s Rank: 23
Team: Boston Celtics
Brown is another Celtics star that usually keeps things calm in the pregame tunnel. That being said, he can get a bit more unorthodox than his aforementioned counterpart. That usually means he’s getting into his techwear bag. An Oakley partnership had him pulling up in pieces like the coveted Over the Top shades and earth-toned ensembles that looked like they were stolen from the Dune costume department. Toss in some Vanson leather jackets, custom pairs of stingray leather Timbs, and buttery Bottega Veneta Intrecciato bags for good measure and you have one of the most underrated closets in the NBA. —Mike DeStefano
Malik Monk
Last Year’s Rank: 14
Team: Sacramento Kings
Monk may not be a household name, but don’t sleep on the veteran’s style. While he definitely takes heavy cues from current streetwear trends, he isn’t just wearing the same stuff that everyone else is. Brands like Supreme, Kapital, and Balenciaga stay in rotation, but you can tell that Monk isn’t just shopping off the mannequin. It feels like he’s picking the pieces from each brand that he genuinely likes, whether they are best sellers or not. The results are tunnel fits that feel familiar yet refreshing. —Mike DeStefano
Karl-Anthony Towns
Last Year’s Rank: Unranked
Team: New York Knicks
Since joining the Knicks in 2024, KAT has made sure to show love to his current home. That has meant everything from Kith x Knicks gear to Pelle Pelle leather jackets to vintage Yankees gear. Every so often, he will also throw in a crazy streetwear piece like an Aimé Leon Dore Jeff Hamilton jacket or the super viral Marty Supreme windbreaker. It’s pretty rare for a 7-footer to pull off clothes this well, but KAT is clearly one of the exceptions to the rule. —Mike DeStefano
Victor Wembanyama
Last Year’s Rank: 21
Team: San Antonio Spurs
A wiry, seven-foot frame might not seem ideal for getting fits off, but Wemby cracked the code. Granted, he is from France, one of the true meccas of fashion. He’s also a Louis Vuitton ambassador, which comes with its perks, but credit where credit is due. He embraces his height instead of hiding it by wearing statement outerwear with LV handbags or the occasional tailored suit. Wembanyama keeps building on his “not from this planet” reputation, on and off the court, with looks that feel both futuristic and effortless. —Douglas Jase
Cade Cunningham
Last Year’s Rank: Unranked
Team: Detroit Pistons
Cade Cunningham played at an MVP level on the court this season. The Pistons point guard’s pregame wardrobe also got an upgrade. He’s kept things classic and added just the right amount of flash to all of his looks, whether it be a violet flannel for a pop of color or chunky knit sweater when he wants to lean into his more sophisticated bag. His outerwear game has been the real star of the show. He’s popped out in everything from needle punch camo zips to distressed leather bombers. Shoutout to Cunningham’s stylist for helping him level up this season. —Mike DeStefano
Kyle Kuzma
Last Year’s Rank: 17
Team: Milwaukee Bucks
Kuz has made some polarizing choices throughout his career that have soured many people on his style. But don’t let the viral moments like the giant pink sweater and leather vests fool you, most of the time Kuz is coming correct. Sometimes he keeps it classy with a Gucci sweater and blue jeans or a perfectly tailored pinstriped suit. Other days, he’ll arrive at the arena in a chestnut brown fur coat or a colorful jacket by KidSuper. You never know what you’re going to get. It’s a level of versatility that few other players in the league can pull off with such frequency. Kuz has mastered it. —Mike DeStefano
Tim Hardaway Jr.
Last Year’s Rank: Unranked
Team: Denver Nuggets
An affluent upbringing in Miami probably peaks at Casamigos soaked Chrome Hearts shirts for most. Thankfully, Tim Hardaway Jr. has avoided all cliches attached to Pinecrest privilege. The well-traveled journeyman has excelled at layering and dialed in on accessorizing without ever looking like he’s trying too hard. His first year in Denver brought on even better jackets, unexpected Air Jordans, and every strain of menswear lid. —Ian Stonebrook
Russell Westbrook
Last Year’s Rank: 9
Team: Sacramento Kings
Westbrook is already cemented as a legend when it comes to NBA style. Although his years of outlandish viral ensembles and nightly triple-doubles are behind him, he's still showing out. Now, it’s more common to see him show up to games outfitted in head-to-toe looks from his own brand, Honor the Gift, but Old Russ still shines through every once in awhile when he decides to bust out a wide-brimmed hat looking like Kung Lao or show up in a silver workwear suit. Shoutout to Sactown for making sure we were treated to at least one more year of Russ’ iconic tunnel fits. —Mike DeStefano
Jalen Green
Last Year’s Rank: 19
Team: Phoenix Suns
Jalen Green was Gen Z’s golden child in his YouTube youth. Perfect hair, painted nails, and space cadet confidence created the ultimate fashion-meets-hoops hybrid. A new home in Phoenix in 2025 set the stage for bigger fits and wider boundaries, from sleeveless JW Anderson shirts to cowhide jorts to leather pants. Green is diving deep into his bag in the Valley. The results have consistently been experimental and edgy. —Ian Stonebrook
Kelly Oubre Jr.
Last Year’s Rank: 15
Team: Philadelphia 76ers
Kelly Oubre Jr. has been championing the rockstar aesthetic for years now. Even though the fashion community has caught up and his signature skin-tight leather fits and tie-dyed vintage tees are much more commonplace, few wear it as well as Tsunami Papi. The workwear jackets and chunky knits that are being worn more frequently by Oubre Jr. these days feel a tad dull in comparison to his signature threads, but everyone’s wardrobe evolves eventually. We can’t knock him too much for it. —Mike DeStefano
Naz Reid
Last Year’s Rank: 11
Team: Minnesota TImberwolves
Naz Reid, the hooper, is well-renowned for being able to pull off Jelly Fam finesse with a big man build. Naz Reid, the dresser, is no different.
Comfortably rocking vintage hip-hop shirts, Chrome Hearts trucker hats, and Dior Jordans, Naz is like half his height when considering how well he wears thrifted tees and size 15 Forces. Name another power forward who could hit Maxfield with Bones Hyland and Rob Dillingham, and look just as good or better in the same outfits?
The best part of it all is that none of it feels dainty. Reid gives heavy doses of Rasheed Wallace wouldn’t-fuck-with-that-guy energy while still moving modernly in regard to brands and range. —Ian Stonebrook
LeBron James
Last Year’s Rank: 5
Team: Los Angeles Lakers
While he certainly isn’t dressing poorly by any means, we have to admit that LeBron seems to be on auto pilot in the pregame tunnel these days. But can you really blame a guy who has been doing this shit for 23 years?
Chances are, you are going to see him in a Louis Vuitton look fresh off the runway, unreleased Nike collab we’ll all be chasing in a few months, or some quiet luxury from RRL or Hermes. Like we said, we can’t really knock him for it. He still wears all of the clothes well, especially when you consider his freakish 6’9”, 250-pound frame. Frankly, we’re just happy he hasn’t retired yet. —Mike DeStefano
Jared McCain
Last Year’s Rank: Unranked
Team: OKC Thunder
Cranky old people love to hate him for his TikTok dances and painted nails, but we have nothing but love for Jared McCain over here. His positive energy extends to his wardrobe. It’s exactly what you’d expect from a stylish 22-year-old’s closet. Popular brands like Aimé Leon Dore, fun pieces from emerging brands, some camo workwear, and the occasional cozy sweatsuit are all in the mix. It isn’t revolutionary by any means, but he wears it well. A trade to the league’s most stylish team, the OKC Thunder, had McCain taking his wardobe to another level. Competition breeds excellence. —Mike DeStefano
Lu Dort
Last Year’s Rank: Unranked
Team: OKC Thunder
Speaking of the best-dressed team in basketball, here is Lu Dort. We all know about SGA and JDub, but he gets a bit overshadowed. The defensive wizard is also putting that shit on in the pregame tunnel every single night.
Dort’s style definitely leans more into the luxury side of things. Expect shiny leather trench coats, sweater vests, and penny loafers to stay in the mix. Arguably the most impressive element of his outfits is his rotating carousel of insane designer bags that ranges from Takashi Murakami x LV grails to Readymade bowling bags. The style competition in OKC is fierce. Dort more than holds his own. —Mike DeStefano
Jordan Poole
Last Year’s Rank: Unranked
Team: New Orleans Pelicans
Jordan Poole can be a polarizing player on the court. Off of it, there’s no denying his ability to pull off outfits that feel last minute-yet thoughtfully put together. Poole’s wardrobe is like an Instagram photo dump come to life. It fits his vibe perfectly. He can effortlessly switch between vintage college gear and hoodies, and more elevated looks incorporating loafers and designer leather jackets. But Poole is at his best when he throws some rugged Carhartt pieces into the mix. And no, I’m not just saying that because I’m a Michigan fan. —Douglas Jase
Jarred Vanderbilt
Last Year’s Rank: 10
Team: Los Angeles Lakers
Vando is one of the athletes who has become a fixture at fashion weeks around the world. It’s for good reason. Part of what makes Vanderbilt’s style so great is its versatility. He can easily flip between a dress shirt and tie one day, and then turn around and rock camo pants and a vintage rock tee the next. While those looks fall on two totally opposite sides of the style spectrum, neither looks out of place on him. It’s hard to know what he’s going to show up to the game in next. That’s part of the fun. —Mike DeStefano
Devin Booker
Last Year’s Rank: 8
Team: Phoenix Suns
“Never had to do too much” perfectly defines Devin Booker’s style. Booker has always kept things simple, effortless, and clean. Just like his cars, he has mastered a classic look that embraces quiet luxury in the NBA tunnel. You can always trust him to wear a minimal yet elevated outfit, completing it with a pair of Chucks or leather boots. It’s clear Booker takes a quality-over-quantity approach to his fashion. His looks don’t necessarily draw attention, yet they always feature subtle details that make each ensemble elite.
When a hooper moves gracefully on the court, they often call it “poetry in motion.” To me, that’s how I would define Booker’s style and taste. It’s pure poetry, with colors and fabrics blending seamlessly in every fit he throws on. Decades from now, Devin Booker’s looks will still feel fresh and relevant because he’s neither setting nor following trends. He is simply being himself in one of the smoothest ways possible. —Breeana Walker
Jerami Grant
Last Year’s Rank: 4
Team: Portland Trail Blazers
Grant is an unsung hero in the NBA, but the 12-year vet has certainly made a name for himself in fashion. He has walked the runway for designers like Willy Chavarria and has gained co-signs from names like Wales Bonner and Dapper Dan. His relationship with fashion is deeply rooted in his hobbies and personal identity. Grant is open to experimenting with various styles, from abstract cut tops to skirts, and has even incorporated anime character-inspired fits into his outfits. The final product is one of the most unique wardrobes you will see in the entire Association. —Douglas Jase
Tyrese Haliburton
Last Year’s Rank: 24
Team: Indiana Pacers
Unfortunately, Hali was sidelined with an injury this season. Instead, he made sure to get a fit off every night from the bench. The superstar is on his insurance salesman swag this year. One night, it’s a blazer and lightwash jeans with some penny loafers. The next, he’s courtside in a brown sweater vest and some slacks. Is he going to be the next participant in the quarter zip trend currently sweeping the nation? You don’t have to love his style by any means, but you do have to pay attention. —Breeana Walker
Jalen Williams
Last Year’s Rank: 7
Team: OKC Thunder
Nostalgia is the driving force of JDub’s wardrobe. In a 2025 interview with Complex, the NBA champion said that thrifting as a teenager is what really ignited his interest in fashion. That shines through, thanks to a plethora of rare vintage tees, insane pieces like leather Ruff Ryders vests, and unconventional pulls like Southpole hoodies. But rather than looking like he’s just cosplaying someone from the ‘90s or 2000s, he’s taking the trends from those eras and refreshing them for this generation. When he isn’t helping revive Ecko Unltd., or rocking his own collaborations with the brand, JDub is flipping between streetwear-heavy outfits anchored by Supreme grails and luxury-leaning looks featuring furs and leather trenches. You can always expect a nice bit of Chrome Hearts jewelry for good measure to bring it all together. The OKC Thunder pregame tunnel looks like a runway show every single game. Williams is a major reason why. —Mike DeStefano
Jordan Clarkson
Last Year’s Rank: 1
Team: New York Knicks
When it comes to the NBA, Jordan Clarkson is a generational fly. Arguably one of the best-dressed ballers the league has ever seen, Clarkson puts that sh*t on. He brought a new wave to the NBA tunnel that we honestly hadn’t seen before. He’s never been the loudest guy in the room, but his fits have always sparked conversations. From rocking hockey jerseys and Kapital denim to the hardest kicks in the game, we’ve witnessed Jordan Clarkson’s style evolve and get better and better over the years. His style was so influential that people looked to him for fashion, not just for what he was putting up on the boards.
The cool thing about Jordan is that he’s not afraid to do and wear whatever the hell he wants—whether that’s jeans three times too big, giant fuzzy hats, or painting his nails all black. He’s got range and motion within his style that we don’t often see in the league. Let’s keep in mind, he was getting this fly all while living in Utah. As a New York Knick this season, he was given the big city spotlight that he’s always deserved. Let’s just hope he keeps it up for the 2026 Finals. —Breeana Walker
Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Last Year’s Rank: 3
Team: Atlanta Hawks
If you paid attention, Nickeil Alexander-Walker has always popped. At Virginia Tech, the Canadian underclassman rotated retro Jordans and cereal Kyries while picking apart ACC zone defenses. By the time he was an NBA sparkplug, he was weathering tradewinds by blending blog era sneaker heat with top-tier streetwear.
Baring a bloodline that makes dressing look like an art, not a chore, NAW’s seventh season was one of his best on and off the court. The muscle memory of getting fresh 82 times a year in markets like Minnesota, New Orleans, and Salt Lake City should led to a leap in Hot 'Lanta thanks to better weather and deeper pockets. He also took home Most Improved Player honors.
NAW has always had a quiet cool that’s never felt copy and paste. He’s curious enough to shift genres and comfortable enough to make sweats look like a flex. It’s safe to say that fashion sense runs in the family. —Ian Stonebrook
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Last Year’s Rank: 2
Team: OKC Thunder
Nobody in the NBA was coming off a better season than SGA. Not only did he receive regular season MVP honors, he also led the OKC Thunder to the franchise’s first championship and was named Finals MVP. Off the court, he debuted a celebrated signature sneaker with Converse and released an apparel collab with Canada Goose. This season, he continued his winning streak with another MVP award, new partnerships with heritage labels like Levi’s, and internet-breaking tunnel fits. He wears it all. And he wears it all well, no stylist required.
SGA isn’t just wearing amazing outfits. He’s defining this era of NBA style. “Best Dressed in the NBA” is another well-deserved accolade for the best point guard in the world. —Mike DeStefano