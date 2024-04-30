ASAP Rocky and Puma have reconnected on a new collection releasing to coincide with the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix this weekend.

The rapper and the global sportswear brand just unveiled their latest footwear and apparel range, and at its core is the rerelease of the Inhale running sneaker. The silhouette was introduced in the early 2000s, and according to Puma, Rocky specifically pulled this shoe out of its design archives for the project.