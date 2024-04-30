ASAP Rocky and Puma have reconnected on a new collection releasing to coincide with the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix this weekend.
The rapper and the global sportswear brand just unveiled their latest footwear and apparel range, and at its core is the rerelease of the Inhale running sneaker. The silhouette was introduced in the early 2000s, and according to Puma, Rocky specifically pulled this shoe out of its design archives for the project.
Aside from the Inhale shoe, the collection includes matching apparel pieces ranging from sweatsuits to balaclavas to t-shirts.
ASAP Rocky entered a multi-year partnership with Puma in October and was named the creative director of Puma x F1. As part of the deal, Rocky will help elevate the brand's lifestyle apparel, visuals, and activations moving forward.
Readers can cop this ASAP Rocky x Puma collection starting on May 3 at Puma.com and at select retailers in Miami on May 4, with prices ranging from $75 to $240. A global release will arrive on May 9 at select stockists.