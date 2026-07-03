Aime Leon Dore

Aime Leon Dore is a New York-based fashion brand founded in 2014 by Teddy Santis, known for blending vintage New York streetwear with refined menswear. The label stands out through its use of premium fabrics, nostalgic color palettes, and collaborations with heritage brands like New Balance and Porsche, reflecting a strong connection to New York City’s lifestyle and basketball culture. ALD is also known for its immersive flagship store on Mulberry Street in New York City, which has become a community hub, thanks in large part to its side cafe, Cafe Leon Dore. Its defining feature is the meticulous storytelling found in its detailed lookbooks and limited-edition capsules, which emphasize timeless silhouettes infused with contemporary touches. Fans return for the brand’s ability to evoke a specific New York mood and community, making its collections resonate beyond typical streetwear hype and appealing to collectors who value both style and cultural authenticity.

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A row of various hats and jackets hanging on a wall, including a New York Yankees cap and a woven handbag.
Style

Aimé Leon Dore Continues Spring/Summer 2026 Collection Rollout: Get a Closer Look

The latest from ALD comes after it unveiled a turntable collaboration with Technics.

Trace William Cowen100 days ago
Aimé Leon Dore x Technics turntable
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Aimé Leon Dore and Technics Collab on New $2,100 Turntable

The SL-1200M7ALD Turntable comes in ALD's famous Mulberry Green.

Trey Alston118 days ago
Aimé Leon Dore
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Aimé Leon Dore Upgrades Uniform Wear With Spring/Summer 2026 Collection

The collection revitalizes core Aimé Leon Dore pieces, including leather goods.

Jaelani Turner-Williams141 days ago
ALD x New Balance 991
Sneakers

How to Buy Aimé Leon Dore's Next New Balance 991 Collab

The latest Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance 991 releases this week.

Victor Deng213 days ago
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How Vanson Leathers Became a Key Streetwear Collaborator

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Wear it as a fashion statement or to root for your team, it's your choice.

Shinnie Park366 days ago
Streetwear and Fashion Car Collaborations
Style

The Best Fashion Car Collaborations of All Time

From Aimé Leon Dore x Porsche to Virgil Abloh x Mercedes, these are our picks. Do you agree?

Mike DeStefano375 days ago
Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance 860v2
Sneakers

Aimé Leon Dore Has More New Balance 860v2s Coming Soon

Here's a first look at Aimé Leon Dore's next New Balance 860v2 collabs.

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Style

Awake NY x Barriers, AWGE Dalmatian Sweatpants & More - Our Style Obsessions of the Week

The Complex Style team pick their personal favorite releases of the week.

YJ Lee434 days ago
Aime Leon Dore x New Balance
Sneakers

Aimé Leon Dore Just Restocked Sold-Out New Balance Collabs

Several Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance collabs are available again.

Victor Deng554 days ago
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