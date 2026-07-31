The Best Spider-Man Sneakers of All Time, Ranked

Spider-Man is one of the most beloved superheroes of all time. What originally started as a comic book series during its inception in 1962, the character has since appeared on various mediums, including in movie theaters, TV shows, video games, and even sneakers.
Through both unofficially themed projects, and official collaborations with Marvel, Spider-Man has been the inspiration for a number of sneaker releases throughout the years. For this list, we’re focusing on the latter, with pairs actually featuring Spider-Man branding and details on them. It’s also worth mentioning that this list includes releases inspired by different versions of Spider-Man, including Peter Parker and Miles Morales.
To celebrate the release of the Spider-Man: Brand New Day film, we’ve ranked the best Spider-Man sneakers of all time.
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Marvel x Puma Suede ‘Spider-Man’
Year: 2024
This Puma Suede is one of the quieter pairs on the list, but it still works. Comic book sneakers can easily go over the top, but this one keeps things simple and pays homage to Miles Morales with a mostly black upper, colored stitching, and a Spider-Man logo near the heel. Aftermarket prices sit around $60, which makes it an accessible pickup for fans. —Douglas Jase
Marvel x Crocs ‘Spider-Man’
Year: 2023
There have been a handful of different versions of Spider-Man themed Crocs over the years—typically in kids’ sizing. But our pick for this list of the best Spider-Man sneakers goes to this All-Terrain variation of the Classic Clog, which could also be had in adult sizes. This version features a durable sole to go along with Spider-Man’s signature web graphic, and multiple Jibbitz charms. —Zac Dubasik
Marvel x Adidas Ultra 4D ‘Spider-Man 2’
Year: 2023
Adidas’ 4D cushioning technology may have never worked better than on this Spider-Man collab. The lattice-like midsole—an aesthetic component of the 3D-printing process, came across like a web, fusing the existing tech and the Spidey theme perfectly. The sneaker was a part of a "Peter Parker Advanced Suit and Venom" collection that included an Ultra Boost and Adizero 12.0, as well as accessories, all of which were themed around Marvel and Sony’s Spider-Man 2 video game. —Zac Dubasik
Marvel x Vans Slip-On ‘Spider-Man’
Year: 2018
Vans may be as hot as ever right now, but this pick for our list of the best Spider-Man sneakers comes from back in 2018. In addition to Spider-Man, there have been a number of Marvel x Vans collabs over the years, like Deadpool and Black Panther Sk8-Hi variations and Avengers Old Skools and Authentics, just to name a few. This collab keeps things simple on the classic Slip-On silhouette, featuring Spider-Man face graphics. Despite only costing $65 originally, it still averages $220 on the resale market. —Zac Dubasik
Marvel x PlayStation x Adidas Superstar ‘Miles Morales’
Year: 2020
Although Miles Morales is seen wearing Air Jordan 1s in the movie adaptations, Spidey swapped out his Jordans for Adidas Superstars in his self-titled Spider-Man: Miles Morales game in 2020. The sneaker sported a black and red color scheme inspired by Morales’ suit, and even has the Spider-Man logo on the heel. Not only was the sneaker featured in the game, but Adidas also turned it into an actual sneaker release for fans to cop. —Victor Deng
Marvel x Adidas Don Issue 1 ’Spiderman’
Year: 2019
Donovan Mitchell got the nickname “Spida” from a teammate’s father, who noticed his long limbs and ability to snatch steals. The name also became the perfect double entendre for his signature sneaker line, which has featured several Spider-Man-inspired colorways. The first was a strong start—it was an official Marvel collaboration with comic book-style branding and a web-like detail on the upper. His Spider-Man colorways have consistently been some of the best-executed releases in the line. Mitchell even linked up with Tom Holland and gifted him a pair. With a new Spider-Man movie out in 2026, it feels like the perfect time for another crossover and a bigger campaign around it. It’s always cool seeing this side of Donovan. —Douglas Jase
Kith x Marvel x ASICS GT-2160 ‘Spider-Man’
Year: 2024
Kith’s 2024 “Super Villains’ collection with ASICS was highlighted by this Spider-Man vs. Venom two-pack. It’s debatable which is the better sneaker in the pack, but more importantly, both of the shoes were so strong that their theming was almost secondary. They were great colorways, period, that just happened to be Spider-Man themed. Subtle Marvel branding on the heels was the only outward facing sign that this was a superhero collab. Add in some elite packaging that included a Kith comic book, and it makes for one of the best Spider-Man sneakers of all time. —Zac Dubasik
Marvel x A Bathing Ape Bapesta ‘Spiderman’
Year: 2005
There hasn’t been an official (or even unofficial) Spider-Man x Nike Air Force 1 collab, but the Marvel x Bape Sta from 2005 is what many would expect it to look like if there was one. Aside from it donning a red and blue makeup to resemble the hero’s outfit, the sneaker came in figurine-style blister packaging with graphics of the Spider-Man comics printed on it, which really accentuates the theme. —Victor Deng
Marvel x Air Jordan 1 ‘Spider-Man Next Chapter’
Year: 2023
The ‘Next Chapter’ Air Jordan 1 was made for the sequel of the animated Miles Morales film, which references the classic “Chicago” Jordan 1 colorway he wears in the movie. This pair pays homage to that with its color blocking but also has special graphics and elevated materials that are inspired by different scenes in the movie. This release does a great job of connecting Morales wearing Jordans in the film while introducing a new version of the “Chicago” Jordan 1. —Victor Deng
Marvel x Air Jordan 1 ‘Spider-Man Origin Story’
Year: 2018
I remember watching the first teasers for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and the first thing that caught my attention was Miles wearing “Chicago” Air Jordan 1s. Like a lot of sneakerheads, I knew it was a big deal, but nobody expected it to eventually become an official collaboration. Jordan Brand brought Miles’ pair to life with an icy blue outsole, comic book-inspired detailing and a design that felt like it came out of the movie. It bridged the gap between comic book fans and sneakerheads, two communities that already overlap more than people realize. Bringing those fandoms together created a major cultural moment and a highly sought-after pair for both crowds, making it the best Spider-Man-themed sneaker. —Douglas Jase