Ronnie Fieg Restores Two Inka Orange BMWs for Kith x BMW Chapter IV

Ronnie Fieg is digging deep into BMW's history for the fourth installment of Kith's ongoing partnership with the German automaker. As part of Kith's 15th anniversary, Fieg and BMW have restored two classic cars: a 1972 BMW 3.0 CSi and a 1987 BMW M6 E24, with both one-of-one builds finished in the historic Inka Orange color. The shade is the latest chapter in the color-driven story that has connected Kith and BMW's previous collaborations. Earlier projects have highlighted Cinnabar Red, Kith's own Vitality Green, and Techno Violet, while Chapter IV turns its attention to a color closely associated with BMW's early performance era.

BMW originally introduced Inka Orange in 1971 on its 02 Series. Initially developed as a highly visible option for poor weather conditions, the vibrant paint eventually became synonymous with some of the company's early-'70s sports cars. Though increasingly rare over the decades, the shade has remained highly regarded among BMW collectors. For the first of Fieg's two projects, a 1972 3.0 CSi was taken down to bare metal as part of a complete frame-off restoration. The car was then treated, repainted in Inka Orange and rebuilt using original components pulled from BMW's archives.

That includes an M30 "Big Six" engine along with period-correct transmission, rear axle, suspension and braking components. Inside, Fieg opted for caramel leather covered with an embossed Kith monogram, while the wood trim and instrumentation were also restored.

The second build jumps forward 15 years to the 1987 BMW M6 E24, connecting two generations of the company's grand touring history. The E24 6 Series succeeded the E9 platform after production of the latter concluded in 1975.

Fieg's M6 received its own extensive restoration, including stripping the body to bare metal before applying the same Inka Orange finish. BMW and Kith also rebuilt the car's S38 inline-six engine, Getrag five-speed manual transmission, differential, suspension and brakes. The M6 retains OEM BBS Style 5 wheels, while subtle modern updates were incorporated without dramatically changing the character of the original car. Its cabin mirrors the 3.0 CSi with caramel leather and Kith's monogram embossed throughout.