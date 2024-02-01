Adidas Is Bringing Back Another Kobe Bryant All-Star Shoe

In addition to Kobe Bryant's first NBA All-Star Game shoe coming back soon, Adidas is also rereleasing the sneaker the Black Mamba wore during the 2001 festivities.

Official product images of the forthcoming Adidas Crazy 1 retro were shared by US_11 on X this week. The sneaker dons the same colorway as the pair Bryant wore during the '01 All-Star Game, but this version features a special detail embroidered on the tongue and stamped on the insole as a nod to the event. This iteration is also very similar to the "Sunshine" pair but swaps out the grey-colored midsole with a stealthy black shade.