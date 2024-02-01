Adidas Is Bringing Back Another Kobe Bryant All-Star Shoe

In addition to Kobe Bryant's first NBA All-Star Game shoe coming back soon, Adidas is also rereleasing the sneaker the Black Mamba wore during the 2001 festivities.
Official product images of the forthcoming Adidas Crazy 1 retro were shared by US_11 on X this week. The sneaker dons the same colorway as the pair Bryant wore during the '01 All-Star Game, but this version features a special detail embroidered on the tongue and stamped on the insole as a nod to the event. This iteration is also very similar to the "Sunshine" pair but swaps out the grey-colored midsole with a stealthy black shade.
During the NBA All-Star Game in '01, Bryant led the Western Conference squad in points by scoring 19 in 30 minutes. He also had seven assists and grabbed four rebounds before his team fell short, with the Eastern Conference squad winning 111-110.
There are no release details available for this All-Star-themed Crazy 1 colorway at the moment, but expect more information to arrive in the coming days.