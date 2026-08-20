The Best Laser Sneakers of All Time, Ranked

Lasering is one of the most unique design elements to ever appear on sneakers. For this list specifically, we’re looking at Nike and Jordan Brand’s laser-etched designs, which were the brainchild of veteran designer Mark Smith in the early 2000s.

The concept materialized in 2003 with the Smith-led Nike Laser Project, which included a super limited run of his and Stephan "Maze" Georges’ laser-etched Air Force 1s, Tom Luedecke’s Cortez, and Chris Lundy’s Dunks. That year, Smith also created a one-of-one “Laser” Air Jordan 3 for Michael Jordan’s 40th birthday that later inspired the release of future “Laser” Air Jordans, including the coveted Air Jordan 4s from 2005. It’s worth mentioning that we only included sneakers that released to the public, so friends-and-family pairs like the blue Entourage x Nike Air Force 1 Lows did not make the cut.

In honor of the “Laser” Air Jordan 1 Low and Jordan 3 dropping this weekend, we’ve ranked the best laser sneakers of all time.

Every Air Jordan Releasing in 2026