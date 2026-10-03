Drake Pushes Back On 'Tricking' Label, Calls Generosity a 'Return on Investment in Your Soul'

His history of high-profile giving includes awarding 10 women $50,000 each and luxury vehicles at a Toronto event supporting female entrepreneurs.

He distinguished unexpected gifts from "transactional exchanges with the expectation of intimacy," responding after Victoria Monét jokingly called him a "trickster" and "trick-or-treat master."

Drake has pushed back on claims made by Victoria Monét that he's a trick, and instead he's offered a different take. Monét discussed the rapper's extensive history of splurging on women in an interview with Complex, appearing to agree that the five-time Grammy winner is a "trickster."

While sharing that she doesn’t consider it a "necessity" to be spoiled, Monét jokingly questioned: "What’s the mind of a trickster?" before Jillian offered to "call" the five-time Grammy winner.

"I feel like Drake is a professional trick," Monét said around the 13-minute mark of the video below. "He's a trickster. He's a trick-or-treat master."

In response to the clip, Drake clarified that he isn’t looking to exploit women when spending on them. "There’s a return on investment in your soul for doing things for people who you feel deserve it," the Toronto native wrote in the comment section of a Level Up Hip Hop repost of Monét's interview. "It's self awareness that you have been blessed with an obscene amount of money and joy is the emotion that excites you the most." He continued: "So once you have experienced enough joy from material things for yourself sometimes the only way is to see the joy on faces after unexpected gestures for others." Drake concluded by saying that "transactional exchanges with the expectation of intimacy are a different frequency."