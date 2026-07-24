Tinker Hatfield

Tinker Hatfield is a sneaker designer and architect best known for shaping Nike’s Air Jordan line since the late-1980s. He revolutionized sneaker design with the Air Jordan 3, introducing the visible Air unit and elephant print, and the Air Max 1, the first shoe to showcase Nike’s Air technology through a visible sole window. His architectural background informs his designs, blending structural innovation with bold, memorable details that have redefined sneaker aesthetics. Collectors prioritize Hatfield’s releases for their combination of groundbreaking technology and cultural significance, such as the Air Jordan 3’s role in elevating sneaker culture beyond sports. His influence extends through landmark collaborations and retros that highlight storytelling through design, making his work a reference point for both sneakerheads and industry insiders seeking innovation rooted in heritage.

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'Tokyo' DOAF x Nike Air Max 1
Sneakers

Only 300 Pairs of the 'Tokyo' Ducks of a Feather x Nike Air Max 1 Are Releasing

The 'Tokyo' DOAF x Nike Air Max 1 is available exclusively in Japan this month.

Victor Deng45 days ago
GOAT x Division Street Nike Dunk Low 'U of O'
Sneakers

Only 1,000 Pairs of This 'Oregon Ducks' Nike Dunk Is Releasing on GOAT

Tinker Hatfield teamed up with Division Street and GOAT for a limited release of the 'University of Oregon' Nike Dunk Low PE available only on GOAT.

Victor Deng1201 days ago
Joey Harrington Air Jordans
Sneakers

Tinker Hatfield and Joey Harrington on Jordans, Oregon, and Giving Back Through Sneakers

Designer Hatfield and former Oregon Ducks quarterback Harrington are partnering for an exclusive sneaker raffle via the Harrington Family Foundation.

Brendan Dunne1225 days ago
Nike Blazer Tinker Hatfield Division Street Collection
Sneakers

Nike Blazers Designed By Tinker Hatfield Releasing on GOAT

Legendary Air Jordan designer Tinker Hatfield teams up with GOAT and Division Street on three University of Oregon Nike Blazers to benefit student-athletes.

Zac Dubasik1344 days ago
Division Street x GOAT Air Jordan 8 'Oregon' Auction
Sneakers

GOAT Is Auctioning Off 400 Pairs of 'Oregon Ducks' Air Jordan 8s

400 pairs of the Air Jordan 8 'Oregon' PE are being auctioned off on the GOAT app via a new partnership between GOAT and Division Street. Click here for more.

Victor Deng1433 days ago
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Air Jordan 1 Mid 'Women In Flight Title IX'
Sneakers

'Women In Flight Title IX' Air Jordan 1 Available in Charity Auction

A very rare pair of the 'Women In Flight Title IX' Air Jordan 1 Mid just went up for auction. Click here to learn more about the rare sneakers.

Victor Deng1453 days ago
Nike Air Max 1 Tinker Hatfield Ducks of a Feather NFT Oregon Medial
Sneakers

Tinker Hatfield Designs Oregon Ducks Air Max 1s For NFT Launch

Tinker Hatfield designs a special 'Ducks of a Feather' Nike Air Max 1 to help the University of Oregon launch its NFT program. NFT buyers will also get the shoe.

Brandon Richard1618 days ago
How Tinker Hatfield Changed Tennis Sneakers
Sneakers

How Tinker Hatfield Changed Tennis Sneakers

From creating the Air Tech Challenge line to designing for tennis players like Andre Agassi and Roger Federer, here’s more on Tinker Hatfield’s tennis legacy.

Tim Newcomb1786 days ago
Tinker Hatfield NFT, NCAA and Sneakers Interview
Sneakers

Tinker Hatfield on NFTs, Paying College Athletes, Michael Jordan, Prince, and Everything Else

The legendary sneaker designer's latest project is an NFT with Oregon Ducks player Kayvon Thibodeaux. In this interview, he discusses the collab and much more.

Brendan Dunne1828 days ago
Nike designer Tinker Hatfield holding the Back to the Future Nike Mag shoes he designed
Sneakers

What's Next for Nike Design Legend Tinker Hatfield? A Beer Bottle

Hatfield, designer of iconic Nikes and Air Jordans, has partnered with Michelob for a championship bottle. Here, he discusses the collaboration and more.

Brendan Dunne1843 days ago
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Air Trainer 1 lead
Sneakers

How the Nike Air Trainer 1 Crossed Over Into Sneaker Culture

From its 1987 release to the 2020 "Chlorophyll Green" SB remake, here’s the history of Tinker Hatfield's Nike Air Trainer 1 sneaker.

John Gotty2044 days ago
Dennis Dixon 7
Sneakers

Dennis Dixon Gives a Rare Look Into Oregon's Elusive Nike Collaborations

We talked to Dennis Dixon about his years playing for the University of Oregon, history with sneakers, Tinker Hatfield, & more.

Matt Welty2060 days ago
Air Jordan 4 Fire Red 1
Sneakers

How the Air Jordan 4 ‘Fire Red’ Became a Cultural Icon

The "Fire Red" Air Jordan 4s were the first 4s Micheal Jordan wore on court. Here’s the sneaker's history and how it became a cultural symbol.

Russ Bengtson2067 days ago
Nike Air Presto GPX
Sneakers

What You Didn't Know About the Nike Air Presto

Nike was so serious about the Air Presto that it originally considered buying out another company to make it happen. Here's the real story of the shoes.

Zac Dubasik2106 days ago

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