Rihanna Reacts to EJ Johnson's Paris Hotel Rejection After Fashion Week Shade: 'Damn'

Rihanna has thrown some shade back in the direction of EJ Johnson after the media personality was blocked from entering his Paris hotel this week.

On Friday (October 2), a clip shared by The Hollywood Fix on Instagram showed Johnson struggling to gain access to his Paris hotel after posing for photographers, after which paparazzi were overheard telling hotel staffers to let Johnson inside.

Many people commented on the post, but the one comment that stood out most was from Rihanna, who simply wrote: "damn."