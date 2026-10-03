Rihanna Reacts to EJ Johnson's Paris Hotel Rejection After Fashion Week Shade: 'Damn'

Key Takeaways
- Rihanna responded "damn" to a video of EJ Johnson struggling to enter his Paris hotel after posing for photographers.
- Johnson had recently shaded Rihanna for arriving an hour late to a Dior presentation, saying: "We didn’t care to wait for her."
- The exchange follows Johnson’s May critique of the 2026 Met Gala, which he called a "graveyard" with "awful" outfits.
Rihanna has thrown some shade back in the direction of EJ Johnson after the media personality was blocked from entering his Paris hotel this week.
On Friday (October 2), a clip shared by The Hollywood Fix on Instagram showed Johnson struggling to gain access to his Paris hotel after posing for photographers, after which paparazzi were overheard telling hotel staffers to let Johnson inside.
Many people commented on the post, but the one comment that stood out most was from Rihanna, who simply wrote: "damn."
RiRi's comment comes after Johnson made a slight dig at the nine-time Grammy winner in an IG video posted on Wednesday (September 30).
The son of Earvin "Magic" Johnson and Cookie Johnson shared a Paris Fashion Week recap that showed him before and after attending a Dior presentation.
Following the show, the Proud Family: Louder and Prouder star said: "The show itself was beautiful. It did start an hour late because Rihanna was late, and you know, like, we didn’t care to wait for her."
In May, Johnson shared how unimpressed he was with fashion from the 2026 Met Gala, calling the event a "graveyard" while the outfits were "awful."
"Let the Met Ball go," Johnson said of the event. "I’m gonna shed a tear right now if I can."
While Johnson didn’t attend the gala, Rihanna and her longtime partner and children's father, ASAP Rocky, were present.