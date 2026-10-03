Chris Rock Is 'Done' With Will Smith Slap Talk, Says He's 'Moved on'

Chris Rock has made it very clear that he has nothing left to say about being slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars four years ago.

The Misty Green director sat down for an interview with The New York Times this week, during which interviewer David Marchese was hesitant to ask whether there was "anything more to say" about the incident involving the Fresh Prince.

Before Smith won the Oscar for Best Actor at the 2022 ceremony, he slapped Rock after the entertainer made a joke at the expense of his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. In his 2023 stand-up special, Selective Outrage, Rock denied being a "victim" and said that he wasn't "picking on" Jada, his co-star in the Madagascar series.