Chris Rock Is 'Done' With Will Smith Slap Talk, Says He's 'Moved on'

Key Takeaways
- Chris Rock says he has "moved on" from Will Smith slapping him at the 2022 Oscars and wishes everyone well.
- Rock rejected attempts to turn the incident into "clickbait," denied having beef with Smith, and declared, "I’m done, dude."
- Smith publicly apologized in 2022, while Jada Pinkett Smith later denied telling her husband to slap Rock.
Chris Rock has made it very clear that he has nothing left to say about being slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars four years ago.
The Misty Green director sat down for an interview with The New York Times this week, during which interviewer David Marchese was hesitant to ask whether there was "anything more to say" about the incident involving the Fresh Prince.
Before Smith won the Oscar for Best Actor at the 2022 ceremony, he slapped Rock after the entertainer made a joke at the expense of his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. In his 2023 stand-up special, Selective Outrage, Rock denied being a "victim" and said that he wasn't "picking on" Jada, his co-star in the Madagascar series.
Around the 20:40 mark of the video above, Rock said he was "good" on discussing the altercation. "That was so long ago. I wish everyone well," he continued. "I’ve moved on with my life."
The comedian went on to share his refusal to indulge in "clickbait" and denied that he has "beef" with Smith. "I'm done, dude. I'm done," he concluded.
Smith apologized to Rock publicly in a July 2022 video, where he claimed to have contacted the New Jack City star to no avail. Jada also addressed the incident in a June 2022 episode of Red Table Talk, where she denied ordering her husband to slap Rock.
In Jada’s 2023 memoir, Worthy, she recounted Rock contacting her to go on a date when he mistakenly thought that she and Smith were headed towards divorce.