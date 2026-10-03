Elle Fanning Performs Lil Wayne Lyrics In Her Best Effie Trinket Voice

Elle Fanning revealed that she’s every bit the Lil Wayne fan, like her sister, Dakota, when she decided to recite some of his lyrics in a new interview.
Elle showcased her fandom in a new Popcorn Questions interview with Rolling Stone, in which she spoke with Iris Apatow about their highly anticipated film The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. Amidst conversations about their famous sisters (Dakota and Maude) and co-star Maya Hawke, Elle was challenged to rap a Lil Wayne lyric — to which she eagerly accepted.
“Excuse my charisma, vodka with a spritzer, swagger down pat, call my shit Patricia,” she rapped, from Lil Wayne’s “6 Foot, 7 Foot,” in the voice of her character from Sunrise on the Reaping, Effie Trinket. “That’s famously Effie Trinket’s favorite song,” she said.
Check out the adorable clip below.
Elle’s Weezy F. Baby fandom follows Dakota’s own viral moment from August, in which she rapped a huge part of Lil Wayne’s “Watch My Shoes.” Dakota performed the song on The Track Star Show, and the moment ended up being so big that Lil Wayne even reached out to her to express his appreciation.
“I got the stamp of approval from Lil Tunechi on Instagram,” she explained a couple of weeks later during an interview with E! News. “He loved it. It was a big deal. I was pinching myself.”
“If I could have told my 16-year-old self in the back of my best friend’s car going to a party in high school that one day Lil Wayne will see you rapping this song and then DM you and say that he loved it? I was freaking out. Beyond,” she added.