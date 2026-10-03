Elle Fanning Performs Lil Wayne Lyrics In Her Best Effie Trinket Voice

Elle Fanning revealed that she’s every bit the Lil Wayne fan, like her sister, Dakota, when she decided to recite some of his lyrics in a new interview.

Elle showcased her fandom in a new Popcorn Questions interview with Rolling Stone, in which she spoke with Iris Apatow about their highly anticipated film The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. Amidst conversations about their famous sisters (Dakota and Maude) and co-star Maya Hawke, Elle was challenged to rap a Lil Wayne lyric — to which she eagerly accepted.

“Excuse my charisma, vodka with a spritzer, swagger down pat, call my shit Patricia,” she rapped, from Lil Wayne’s “6 Foot, 7 Foot,” in the voice of her character from Sunrise on the Reaping, Effie Trinket. “That’s famously Effie Trinket’s favorite song,” she said.

Check out the adorable clip below.