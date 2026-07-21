Not only are there rumors about the coveted “Laser” Air Jordan 4s returning as a two-shoe pack in 2027, there’s a new laser-etched Jordan 3 releasing soon.

The upcoming “Laser” Air Jordan 3 features an all-over graphic across the entirety of the leather upper, which is lasered-on and has various elements inspired by the different iconic moments and achievements from Michael Jordan’s life. In addition, the sneaker has premium brown suede details on the heel counter, toe box, and on the collar, while the beloved “Nike Air” branding appears on the heel tab. Completing the look is a white midsole and a brown-colored outsole.

At the time of writing, the “Laser” Air Jordan 3 is reportedly hitting retailers in August, but concrete release details have yet to be shared by Jordan Brand. Check back soon for new developments.

Every Air Jordan Releasing in 2026