The design of the Air Jordan 12 already has Japanese inspiration, and now Jordan Brand is once again paying homage to the country with an upcoming colorway.

This time, the brand is dropping a new “Sumo” Air Jordan 12 that’s releasing exclusively in Japan. In the post shared by @atmos_japan and @tokyo23basketball on Instagram, this latest colorway references Michael Jordan’s visit to Japan in 1996 and the moment in the trip where MJ played basketball with sumo wrestlers.