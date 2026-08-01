The “Laser” Air Jordan 3 isn’t the only laser-etched Air Jordan that’s releasing in August. The special pattern is also being applied to the Jordan 1 Low for a new drop this month.

The “Laser” Air Jordan 1 Low (style code: IV6750-001) features a darker color scheme as compared to its Jordan 3 counterpart. The upper is equipped with a dark brown leather material, which serves as the canvas for the laser-etched design. There are also black suede panels on the toe box and heel counter, as well as red hits on the tongue and heel tab. Completing the look is a white midsole and a gum outsole.

At the time of writing, the “Laser” Air Jordan 1 Low is currently expected to drop on Aug. 22 via SNKRS and at select retailers for $165. Grab a closer look at the upcoming style below.