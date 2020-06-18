Last Updated: June 18, 2020

Though Netflix and Hulu certainly give it a run for its money, Amazon Prime is no joke when it comes to the TV shows and movies you love. Amazon knows that few of us stick to just one genre, and that's why their selection of movies and TV shows is so great. The streaming platform is stacked with must-see comedy, drama, and horror films, so there's something for everyone. No matter your preferred genre—rom-com, thriller, sci-fi, action, Oscar-winning films—Amazon Prime has something for you.

Horror is your thing? Check out John Krasinski's A Quiet Place. Reminiscing on—or still in the middle of—coming of age? Lady Bird and Eighth Grade are there for you. Plus, the streaming platform has a one up on Netflix when it comes to recent, critically-acclaimed movies; Amazon Prime and Hulu are where you come for that Oscar-winning movie you didn't get to catch in theaters. So when you've cycled through all of Netflix and Hulu, these are the best movies on Amazon Prime.