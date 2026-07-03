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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 5: Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Jon Bernthal pose during a photo call for the new play based on the 1975 film "Dog Day Afternoon" on Broadway at The August Wil
Pop Culture

‘The Bear’ Prequel Episode 'Gary' Is Now Streaming

The hour-long episode drops ahead of 'The Bear' Season 5.

tara mahadevan72 days ago
Bobbi Althoff Joins Orange County Spin-Off of 'The Secret LIves of Mormon Wives'
Pop Culture

Bobbi Althoff Brings Awkward Chaos to Hulu’s 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County'

Hulu taps the viral deadpan podcaster to stir up influencer moms, fractured friendships, and faith-fueled drama in a new O.C. reality experiment.

Bernadette Giacomazzo84 days ago
50 Cent
Pop Culture

50 Cent Looks Forward to Newly-Announced Hulu Doc About Him: 'Positive Vibes'

50 first posted about the doc as a joke on April Fool's Day.

tara mahadevan100 days ago
Lala Anthony and Kim Kardashian Strike New Hulu Deal After Killing 'Group Chat' Comedy
Pop Culture

La La Anthony and Kim Kardashian Land New Hulu Comedy Deal

After Hulu passed on 'Group Chat,' the longtime friends are doubling down with a new half-hour series centered on scandal, friendship, and starting over.

Bernadette Giacomazzo104 days ago
Daryl Hannah in 2015
Pop Culture

‘Love Story’ Producers Respond to Daryl Hannah’s ‘Textbook Misogyny’ Criticism

After calling her portrayal ‘not even remotely accurate,’ Daryl Hannah accused the FX series of ‘textbook misogyny.’

Simone Torn109 days ago
Ex-'Bachelorette' Rachel Lindsay Says the Franchise is 'Over' Amid Taylor Frankie Paul Fallout
Pop Culture

Rachel Lindsay Says ‘The Bachelor’ Franchise Is ‘Tainted’ After Taylor Frankie Paul Fallout

The former ‘Bachelorette’ star unpacks how casting failures, a pulled season, and a domestic assault controversy could permanently damage the franchise.

Bernadette Giacomazzo117 days ago
Layla Taylor attends Warner Bros. Pictures and MRC presents World Premiere Of "Wuthering Heights" at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 28, 2026 in Hollywood, California.
Pop Culture

‘Mormon Wives’ Star Layla Taylor Opens Up About Eating Disorder Relapse: ‘I’ve Been Struggling’

Layla Taylor said she is ‘in treatment’ as she opened up about her eating disorder relapse in a candid social media post.

Cheryl Thompson120 days ago
AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 13: Sarah Michelle Gellar of ‘Ready or Not 2: Here I Come’ poses for a portrait at SxSW on March 13, 2026 in Austin, Texas.
Pop Culture

Sarah Michelle Gellar Reveals 'Buffy' Reboot Has Been Axed By Hulu: 'Really Sad'

The planned series 'Buffy: New Sunnydale' will not move forward on Hulu.

Jaelani Turner-Williams124 days ago
Jack Schlossberg in a suit speaks at a podium with a blue backdrop. In another image, publicist Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy and publisher John F Kennedy Jr in formal attire at an event.
Pop Culture

Jack Schlossberg Blasts 'Love Story' Series About His Uncle John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette

The Kennedy grandson pushes back on Ryan Murphy’s latest biographical drama, questioning its portrayal of JFK Jr.’s legacy and calling for accountability.

Andrew White136 days ago
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Ryan Coogler's 'X-Files' Reboot Gets Hulu Pilot Order with Danielle Deadwyler in Lead Role
Pop Culture

Ryan Coogler's 'X-Files' Reboot Gets Hulu Pilot Order With Danielle Deadwyler in Lead Role

The 'Black Panther' director joins showrunner Jennifer Yale and creator Chris Carter to craft a scarier, more diverse chapter of the sci-fi classic at Hulu.

Bernadette Giacomazzo143 days ago
'The Muppet Show' Reboot Earns 100% Rotten Tomatoes Rating
Pop Culture

‘The Muppet Show’ Reboot Scores 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

'The Muppet Show' reboot has debuted with a perfect 100% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, earning near-universal praise from reviewers.

Bernadette Giacomazzo162 days ago
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2243 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actor Will Smith during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, January 20, 2026
Pop Culture

Will Smith Recalls ‘Terror’ He Felt Diving Under Ice in North Pole

The actor accidentally took his mask off during the terrifying underwater adventure.

Jaelani Turner-Williams176 days ago
Kim Kardashian attends the red carpet for the series 'All's Fair' by Disney+ at Teatro Copacabana Palace on November 10, 2025 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Pop Culture

Kim Kardashian Cries Upon Learning She Failed California Bar Exam

The reality television star and entrepreneur received low scores on her essays.

Jaelani Turner-Williams197 days ago
"Malcolm in the Middle" star Frankie Muniz in a suit looks surprised while sitting in a bathroom stall.
Pop Culture

‘Malcolm in the Middle’ Reboot Teaser Reunites Frankie Muniz and Bryan Cranston

The trailer shows adult Malcolm pulled back to his chaotic family after years of avoiding them.

Alex Ocho199 days ago
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Two women side by side; Jessi Ngatikaura in a pink fur coat, Demi Engemann in a strapless dress against a pink backdrop.
Pop Culture

‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Star Jessi Explains NSFW Meaning of Demi Engemann’s ‘Fruity Pebbles’

Jessi alleges the innuendo pointed to a urine-related act between Demi and her husband.

Alex Ocho232 days ago

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