Brian Tyree Henry has been tapped to join a star-studded cast that includes Academy Award winner Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Halle Bailey, and Kelvin Harrison Jr. in a movie inspired by the youth of Pharrell Williams.

While details are limited, The Hollywood Reporter describes the long-gestating film as a "coming-of-age musical set in the summer of 1977 Virginia Beach" and finds inspiration from the Atlantis Apartments where Pharrell grew up.

Martin Hynes and Steven Levenson wrote the currently untitled screenplay, while Michel Gondry (Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind) will direct.

It was announced in January that the multihyphenate's life story will also be told on the big screen through Lego bricks.

"Building with Lego bricks encourages us to follow our imagination…who would've thought that playing with these toys as a kid would evolve into a movie about my life," Pharrell said in a statement. "It's proof that anyone else can do it too."

Directed by Morgan Neville, Piece by Piece hits theaters on Oct. 11.