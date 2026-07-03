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Keke Palmer Resurrects Classic 'Lady Miss Jacqueline' Character in New Audible Series
Pop Culture

Keke Palmer’s Lady Miss Jacqueline Returns With Royal Feuds, Dead Husbands and an AI Conspiracy

Inside Keke Palmer’s wild audio universe packed with royal feuds, dead husbands and an AI plot only Lady Miss Jacqueline can outwit.

Bernadette Giacomazzo2 days ago
Tiffany Haddish Reveals Why She Chose to Become a Comedian 'So I Wouldn't Get Beat'
Pop Culture

Tiffany Haddish on How Comedy Saved Her From Beatings and Bullies

On the ‘Words with Scoop’ podcast, Haddish opens up about using jokes to dodge beatings, fight off bullies and why she says she doesn’t just do comedy — she is comedy.

Bernadette Giacomazzo10 days ago
'90 Day Fiancé' Star Sarper Guven Announces Fundraiser for Jenny Slatten's ALS Treatments
Pop Culture

'90 Day Fiancé' Star Sarper Guven Turns NYC Stand-Up into Lifeline for Jenny Slatten’s ALS Fight

The 90 Day Fiancé cast member turns stand-up headliner in NYC, using comedy nights to help fund Jenny’s ALS fight and mounting medical costs.

Bernadette Giacomazzo11 days ago
Split images. Usher, wearing sunglasses and a red jacket, smiles on the left. Kevin Hart, in a suit, looks to the side on the right.
Pop Culture

Usher Trolls Kevin Hart With Tiny Golf Outfit in New Video

Inspired by LeBron James' recent offer to buy the comedian miniature golf clubs, Usher found a new way to poke fun at Hart's height.

Alex Ocho11 days ago
Mr. Commodore Says Druski 'Came With a Plan' Before Taking Over Comedy
Pop Culture

Mr. Commodore Says Druski 'Came With a Plan' Before Taking Over Digital Comedy

Inside the strategy Mr. Commodore says helped take Druski from internet skits to BET Awards host — and why today’s comedy game will never be the same.

Bernadette Giacomazzo12 days ago
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Druski in costume with a beard and cowboy hat takes a selfie in a mirror, wearing a sleeveless plaid shirt and jeans, in a room with a couch.
Pop Culture

Druski Again Revives NASCAR-Loving 'Proud to Be American' Character to Mark Fourth of July

Naturally, Druski had the character sing a little Luke Combs in the mirror.

Trace William Cowen12 days ago
Split image. On the left, Druski wears a maroon suit. Chris Rock on the right wears a tan jacket over a dark shirt.
Pop Culture

Chris Rock Calls Druski the ‘Best Host Ever’ After BET Awards in Text Message

Rock previously hosted the award ceremony in 2014.

Alex Ocho19 days ago
Nate Bargatze Under Fire for Attending UFC Freedom 250 Events
Pop Culture

Nate Bargatze Faces Backlash After White House UFC Appearance

The comedian was spotted at the White House fight card, where a source says he was there for the UFC, not the politics.

Bernadette Giacomazzo32 days ago
Chris Tucker Live - San Juan, Puerto Rico
Pop Culture

Chris Tucker Says He Hasn’t Had Sex in Three Years: ‘I’m Really Trying to Get Married'

The actor and comedian revealed during a stand-up set that he's been holding out for his future spouse.

Jaelani Turner-Williams32 days ago
King Bach performs at The Brown Theatre on February 06, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky.
Pop Culture

King Bach Reveals Premiere Date for Debut Stand-Up Special

The prolific internet comedian's stand-up special 'Like, Share, and Comment' will arrive to his YouTube channel later this month.

Alex Gonzalez38 days ago
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(L-R) Marlon Wayans and Aries Spears.
Pop Culture

Marlon Wayans Hits Back at Aries Spears Over Money Comments: 'Why Is My Name in Your Mouth?'

The 'Scary Movie' actor said that while he doesn't have personal hatred toward Spears, he wants him to stop discussing his earnings and worth in public interviews.

Mark Elibert45 days ago
Joe Rogan Says Comedians Upset About Kevin Hart Roast Jokes are 'Traiitors'
Pop Culture

Joe Rogan Calls Comics Blasting Kevin Hart Roast ‘Traitors’ to Comedy

Inside Rogan’s explosive rant on Chelsea Handler, Wanda Sykes, and comics calling the Kevin Hart Netflix roast ‘disgusting’

Bernadette Giacomazzo49 days ago
Marlon Wayans
Pop Culture

Marlon Wayans Says Comedy Is in a 'Recession' Because Comics Are Afraid of Cancel Culture

He says people are afraid of cancel culture, which he doesn't believe exists.

Trey Alston53 days ago
Wayans Brothers and Tony Hinchcliffe
Pop Culture

Wayans Brothers Say Tony Hinchliffe's George Floyd Joke Wasn't Funny Enough

The brothers defended comedians' rights to push boundaries without facing cancellation.

Trey Alston60 days ago
DL Hughley Calls Tony Hinchcliffe a Nazi Amidst Kevin Hart Roast Fallout
Pop Culture

DL Hughley Rips Tony Hinchcliffe Over George Floyd Jokes at Kevin Hart Roast

Hughley rips into Hinchcliffe over George Floyd and suicide jokes, Trump rally ties, and what he calls a double standard in 'free speech' comedy debates.

Bernadette Giacomazzo65 days ago
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Pastor Jamal Bryant Trashes 'The Roast of Kevin Hart': 'Disrespect Disguised as Jokes'
Pop Culture

Pastor Jamal Bryant Calls Kevin Hart Roast ‘Disrespect Dressed as Jokes’

The Atlanta pastor weighed in on the backlash surrounding Kevin Hart’s Netflix roast, reigniting debate over comedy, faith, and where some viewers draw the line.

Bernadette Giacomazzo66 days ago

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