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What Is ‘Siren Head’? Inside the Viral Horror Phenomenon Becoming a Movie
Warner Bros. Pictures won a bidding war for the online phenomenon. Here's what you need to know.
'The Blair Witch Project' Reboot Gets September 2027 Release Date
Blumhouse, Atomic Monster, and original creators unite to resurrect the horror phenomenon that made found-footage famous—here’s what’s changing in 2027.
'Terrifier' Franchise Hit With Lawsuit Over Art the Clown Ownership and Film Rights
Ruthless Studios has filed a federal lawsuit alleging it owns key rights to the franchise.
'Backrooms' Smashes A24 Opening Weekend Record
Kane Parsons' YouTube-born horror film is tracking toward $90 million, making it the biggest debut in A24 history.
‘Backrooms’ Director Kane Parsons Talks Developing YouTube Series Into Box Office Horror
The A24 film stars Chiwetel Ejiofor and brings one of the creepiest liminal spaces to life
Indie Slasher Film 'Blowie' Turns Blow-Up Dolls into Grindhouse Hell
Queer camp, grindhouse gore, and a human-sized sex doll slasher collide as Dark Star Pictures unleashes its wildest LGBTQ-inclusive horror yet.
‘Terrifier’ Actor David Howard Thornton Proposes While Dressed as Art the Clown
Jack Quaid commented on the video and said, 'BUDDY! Congrats!'
VR Games Showcase March 2026: All the Big Reveals You May Have Missed
VR Games Showcase March 2026 delivered major reveals, from a new Payday VR title to The Boys, Forefront, and more.
Eighth 'Paranormal Activity' Film Will Released In Theaters in May 2027
The last film in the franchise came out in 2021.
Keke Palmer Is Starring in Peacock’s Reboot of Cult Classic ‘The ’Burbs’
Palmer joins Julia Duffy and Jack Whitehall in a television adaptation of the cult classic film that starred Tom Hanks and the late, great Carrie Fisher.
Scarlett Johansson Tapped to Star In 'Radical' New 'Exorcist' Movie
The latest installment in 'The Exorcist' franchise will be written, produced and directed by Mike Flanagan, who previously worked on 'Doctor Sleep' and 'The Life of Chuck.'
IT: Welcome to Derry Cast Reveals The Shining Connection & Stephen King Easter Eggs
In an exclusive interview with Complex, IT: Welcome to Derry cast and crew discuss surprising links to The Shining, the story's racial undertones, and hidden Easter eggs.
Summer Walker Announces Horror Escape Room Ahead of 'Finally Over It' Album
The singer’s new album rollout trades love songs for jump scares — and it’s only happening in Atlanta.
60 Most Gruesome Horror Films Ever Made (Ranked by Gore Level)
From cult classics to banned horror masterpieces, these extreme films feature the most shocking gore, violence, and disturbing imagery ever captured on screen. Warning: not for the faint of heart