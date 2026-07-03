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'Siren Head'
Pop Culture

What Is ‘Siren Head’? Inside the Viral Horror Phenomenon Becoming a Movie

Warner Bros. Pictures won a bidding war for the online phenomenon. Here's what you need to know.

Alex Ocho15 days ago
'Blair Witch Project' Reboot Set to Drop in September 2027—Here's Your First Look
Pop Culture

'The Blair Witch Project' Reboot Gets September 2027 Release Date

Blumhouse, Atomic Monster, and original creators unite to resurrect the horror phenomenon that made found-footage famous—here’s what’s changing in 2027.

Bernadette Giacomazzo24 days ago
Someone dressed as a creepy clown on the "Terrifier 3" red carpet.
Pop Culture

'Terrifier' Franchise Hit With Lawsuit Over Art the Clown Ownership and Film Rights

Ruthless Studios has filed a federal lawsuit alleging it owns key rights to the franchise.

Mark Elibert34 days ago
Backrooms cast at film premiere.
Pop Culture

'Backrooms' Smashes A24 Opening Weekend Record

Kane Parsons' YouTube-born horror film is tracking toward $90 million, making it the biggest debut in A24 history.

Mark Elibert48 days ago
Director Kane Parsons attends the Los Angeles Special Screening of A24's "Backrooms" at the Aero Theatre on May 07, 2026 in Santa Monica, California.
Pop Culture

‘Backrooms’ Director Kane Parsons Talks Developing YouTube Series Into Box Office Horror

The A24 film stars Chiwetel Ejiofor and brings one of the creepiest liminal spaces to life

Khal49 days ago
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'Blowie' Horror Film Trailer Features Murderous Blow-Up Dolls and Retired Adult Film Stars
Pop Culture

Indie Slasher Film 'Blowie' Turns Blow-Up Dolls into Grindhouse Hell

Queer camp, grindhouse gore, and a human-sized sex doll slasher collide as Dark Star Pictures unleashes its wildest LGBTQ-inclusive horror yet.

Bernadette Giacomazzo56 days ago
Art the Clown attends the Universal Studios Hollywood Horror Nights Opening Night 2025 at Universal Studios Hollywood on September 04, 2025 in Universal City, California.
Pop Culture

‘Terrifier’ Actor David Howard Thornton Proposes While Dressed as Art the Clown

Jack Quaid commented on the video and said, 'BUDDY! Congrats!'

Holly Riordan87 days ago
A showcase poster for VR games announced in November 2025, featuring titles like "Vampire Survivors," "Light Brigade," "Ghostbusters," and more.
Pop Culture

VR Games Showcase March 2026: All the Big Reveals You May Have Missed

VR Games Showcase March 2026 delivered major reveals, from a new Payday VR title to The Boys, Forefront, and more.

Samantha Giambra-Plaisance115 days ago
Paranormal Activity
Pop Culture

Eighth 'Paranormal Activity' Film Will Released In Theaters in May 2027

The last film in the franchise came out in 2021.

Trey Alston182 days ago
Keke Palmer Leads the Rebooted Horror Classic, 'The Burbs,' for Peacock
Pop Culture

Keke Palmer Is Starring in Peacock’s Reboot of Cult Classic ‘The ’Burbs’

Palmer joins Julia Duffy and Jack Whitehall in a television adaptation of the cult classic film that starred Tom Hanks and the late, great Carrie Fisher.

Bernadette Giacomazzo225 days ago
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Scarlett Johansson.
Pop Culture

Scarlett Johansson Tapped to Star In 'Radical' New 'Exorcist' Movie

The latest installment in 'The Exorcist' franchise will be written, produced and directed by Mike Flanagan, who previously worked on 'Doctor Sleep' and 'The Life of Chuck.'

Jose Martinez235 days ago
Pennywise the clown from "It," with a menacing smile, in a dimly lit setting.
Pop Culture

IT: Welcome to Derry Cast Reveals The Shining Connection & Stephen King Easter Eggs

In an exclusive interview with Complex, IT: Welcome to Derry cast and crew discuss surprising links to The Shining, the story's racial undertones, and hidden Easter eggs.

Kevin Wong256 days ago
Summer Walker performs onstage during Wireless Festival at Finsbury Park on July 11, 2025 in London, England.
Music

Summer Walker Announces Horror Escape Room Ahead of 'Finally Over It' Album

The singer’s new album rollout trades love songs for jump scares — and it’s only happening in Atlanta.

Alex Gonzalez257 days ago
A blurred figure with outstretched hands behind textured glass, creating a dramatic and eerie effect.
Pop Culture

60 Most Gruesome Horror Films Ever Made (Ranked by Gore Level)

From cult classics to banned horror masterpieces, these extreme films feature the most shocking gore, violence, and disturbing imagery ever captured on screen. Warning: not for the faint of heart

MattBarone259 days ago

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