Rachel Aster Perlman
Latest Stories
The Best Thanksgiving TV Specials to Watch in 2025
From classic holiday episodes to new streaming specials, here are the Thanksgiving TV shows and movies you need to queue up this November.
The Best Movies on Amazon Prime (August 2023)
Discover the best films on Amazon Prime right now. From 'Minority Report' to 'The Machinist,' these are the best Amazon Prime movies worth streaming.
20 Things You Didn't Know About "Are You Afraid Of The Dark?"
Here are 20 things you didn't know about Nickelodeon's still-scary-as-hell "Are You Afraid of the Dark?"
New York’s Hottest Comedy Club Isn’t a Club at All, It's Live @ The Apt
New York’s hottest comedy club isn’t a club at all, it’s an apartment.
Just Bad? Oddly Sexual? Sorta Trippy? Twitter Reacts to "Peter Pan Live"
"Peter Pan Live" got people tweeting.
20 Things You Didn't Know About Scientology
Scientology has its mysterious ways, so we went digging for some things you probably didn't (and shouldn't) know.
Toddlers Won Halloween 2014
Babies should win all the Halloween contests. All of them.
10 Things You Didn't Know About "Boy Meets World"
You can sing a long to the theme song and quote your favorite episodes of "Boy Meets World," but did you know Rider Strong hated his beloved hair?
25 Things You Didn’t Know About "Pulp Fiction"
Here are 25 things you probably didn't know about Quentin Tarantino's 'Pulp Fiction' in honor of the film's 20th anniversary. Learn more about the classic film.
Every Time Cory and Shawn Made You Jealous of Their Bromance (in Gifs)
Celebrate the anniversay of "Boy Meets World" and of course, Cory and Shawn's bromance.
10 Things “Friends” Taught You About Relationships
Though it premiered 20 years ago today, we look back at the best things the show taught us about falling in and out of love.