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Rachel Aster Perlman

Joined September 2014 | 11 posts
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Latest Stories

The cast of "Friends" having a meal together in Monica's kitchen, raising glasses in a toast.

The Best Thanksgiving TV Specials to Watch in 2025

From classic holiday episodes to new streaming specials, here are the Thanksgiving TV shows and movies you need to queue up this November.

Rachel Aster Perlman297 days ago
Kusama: Infinity (2018)

The Best Movies on Amazon Prime (August 2023)

Discover the best films on Amazon Prime right now. From 'Minority Report' to 'The Machinist,' these are the best Amazon Prime movies worth streaming.

Rachel Aster Perlman1161 days ago
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20 Things You Didn't Know About "Are You Afraid Of The Dark?"

Here are 20 things you didn't know about Nickelodeon's still-scary-as-hell "Are You Afraid of the Dark?"

Rachel Aster Perlman4002 days ago
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New York’s Hottest Comedy Club Isn’t a Club at All, It's Live @ The Apt

New York’s hottest comedy club isn’t a club at all, it’s an apartment.

Rachel Aster Perlman4286 days ago
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Just Bad? Oddly Sexual? Sorta Trippy? Twitter Reacts to "Peter Pan Live"

"Peter Pan Live" got people tweeting.

Rachel Aster Perlman4305 days ago
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20 Things You Didn't Know About Scientology

Scientology has its mysterious ways, so we went digging for some things you probably didn't (and shouldn't) know.

Rachel Aster Perlman4339 days ago
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Toddlers Won Halloween 2014

Babies should win all the Halloween contests. All of them.

Rachel Aster Perlman4339 days ago
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10 Things You Didn't Know About "Boy Meets World"

You can sing a long to the theme song and quote your favorite episodes of "Boy Meets World," but did you know Rider Strong hated his beloved hair?

Rachel Aster Perlman4357 days ago
Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction

25 Things You Didn’t Know About "Pulp Fiction"

Here are 25 things you probably didn't know about Quentin Tarantino's 'Pulp Fiction' in honor of the film's 20th anniversary. Learn more about the classic film.

Rachel Aster Perlman4362 days ago
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Every Time Cory and Shawn Made You Jealous of Their Bromance (in Gifs)

Celebrate the anniversay of "Boy Meets World" and of course, Cory and Shawn's bromance.

Rachel Aster Perlman4377 days ago
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10 Things “Friends” Taught You About Relationships

Though it premiered 20 years ago today, we look back at the best things the show taught us about falling in and out of love.

Rachel Aster Perlman4379 days ago

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