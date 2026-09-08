Sophia Stewart
Joined November 2017 | 2 posts
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Latest Stories
The Best Movies on Amazon Prime (August 2023)
Discover the best films on Amazon Prime right now. From 'Minority Report' to 'The Machinist,' these are the best Amazon Prime movies worth streaming.
Sophia Stewart1161 days ago
The Best Christmas Songs of All Time
Pull on your ugliest Christmas sweater, get cozy, and turn on some music because here are the 35 Best Christmas songs of all time.
Sophia Stewart2095 days ago