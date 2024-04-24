Rainn Wilson Experienced Classic 'Office' Jell-O Prank While Ordering Room Service in Italy

For Rainn Wilson, life is imitating art this week.
Wilson, 58, known for his role as Dwight Schrute on the hit series The Office, recently experienced a hilarious, real-life version of the iconic Jell-O prank from the show.
In the series’ pilot episode, Dwight falls victim to a prank by his coworker Jim Halpert, played by John Krasinski, who encases his beloved stapler in Jell-O. Dwight makes the discovery while their boss, Michael Scott (Steve Carell), introduces a new temp employee, Ryan, played by B.J. Novak.
Even 19 years after The Office’s pilot episode aired on TV, Wilson wasn't able to escape one of the show’s most memorable moments while he was traveling abroad.
As pointed out by People, Wilson found his cutlery encased in red Jell-O when he ordered room service while staying at a hotel in Florence, Italy.
“This is what happened when I ordered room service at my hotel in Florence… @plazahotellucchesi,” Wilson wrote on his Instagram account on Monday.
Wilson often shares reminders of the show’s impact on social media, such as an Alaska Airlines flight attendant named Melanie thanking him for helping her through tough times via a quick handwritten note in January.
“The Office got me through some of the darkest days of my life. I can't thank you enough for that," she wrote.
"I didn’t even see who dropped this on my lap at the PDX airport but I greatly appreciate the sentiment, flight attendant Melanie of Alaska Airlines," he wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).
"So humbled to be a part of a show that affected, touched, comforted and inspired. And continues to do so! It’s so fucking rare. A continuous Thank you to the whole Office family, cast, writers, crew and especially AUDIENCE! (Note: this is not an open invitation to give me notes on napkins!)"