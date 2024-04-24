Rainn Wilson Experienced Classic 'Office' Jell-O Prank While Ordering Room Service in Italy

For Rainn Wilson, life is imitating art this week.

Wilson, 58, known for his role as Dwight Schrute on the hit series The Office, recently experienced a hilarious, real-life version of the iconic Jell-O prank from the show.

In the series’ pilot episode, Dwight falls victim to a prank by his coworker Jim Halpert, played by John Krasinski, who encases his beloved stapler in Jell-O. Dwight makes the discovery while their boss, Michael Scott (Steve Carell), introduces a new temp employee, Ryan, played by B.J. Novak.