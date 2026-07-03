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From cult classics to banned horror masterpieces, these extreme films feature the most shocking gore, violence, and disturbing imagery ever captured on screen. Warning: not for the faint of heartMattBarone
Spending a night in? Here are our top picks for the best movies you can watch on Netflix right now.Brent Eickhoff
We caught up with O’Shea Jackson Jr. to talk about ‘Den of Thieves 2: Pantera,’ returning alongside Gerard Butler, his career evolution and more.Jacob Kramer
There's an endless supply of TV series on Amazon Prime. From dramas like 'Glue' to thrillers like 'The Devil's Hour,' here's what's new to watch.Alyson Lewis