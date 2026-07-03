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Shabana Azeez as Dr. Victoria Javadi on 'The Pitt.'
Pop Culture

‘The Pitt’ Season 3 Gives Dr. Javadi a New Role Outside the ER

Shabana Azeez is returning to ‘The Pitt,’ but Dr. Javadi is leaving the ER for a psychiatry rotation in Season 3.

Alex Gonzalez38 days ago
Rihanna in a shimmering gown and ASAP Rocky in a pink suit at the 2026 Met Gala, surrounded by photographers.
Music

No, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky Weren't Arguing After Met Gala, Source Says

A video of what some fans interpreted to be a fight between the stars went viral after the 2026 Met Gala.

Alex Ocho73 days ago
Harold Perrineau, Daniel Dae Kim and Josh Holloway *Exclusive Coverage*
Pop Culture

Harold Perrineau Says a ‘Lost’ Costar Won't Speak to Him After Infamous Death Scene

Fans still call it one of the most shocking scenes in ‘Lost’ history.

Holly Riordan80 days ago
Eva Longoria Recalls Filming 'So Many Bathtub Scenes' for 'Desperate Housewives'
Pop Culture

Eva Longoria Recalls Filming 'So Many' Sex Scenes on ‘Desperate Housewives’

The Gabrielle-and-the-gardener storyline was steamy on screen, but Eva Longoria says filming those scenes came with 'so many' takes and plenty of laughs.

Bernadette Giacomazzo108 days ago
Close-up of hands holding a PlayStation 5 controller, with another person in the background holding a controller.
Pop Culture

Streamer Denies Hitting Partner After Livestream Clip Goes Viral

Jordan Sisco says, 'I wasn’t hitting her,' after footage from his livestream circulated online.

Samantha Giambra-Plaisance113 days ago
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Andy Cohen and Sarah Michelle Gellar during a visit to Sirusxm at SiriusXM Studios on January 23, 2023 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Andy Cohen Fires Back at Sarah Michelle Gellar for ‘Trashing’ ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

‘Don’t bring someone into my studio to trash my show,’ Andy said on his podcast.

Holly Riordan113 days ago
Image
Pop Culture

Chad Michael Murray ‘Didn’t Know There Was a Feud’ Between Lindsay Lohan and Hilary Duff

'I didn’t understand there was drama or that it would even cause a thing,' he said about bringing Duff to the ‘Freaky Friday’ premiere.

Holly Riordan113 days ago
'Love Island' Star Huda Mustafa Hit with Order of Protection by Boyfriend's Ex-Girlfriend
Pop Culture

‘Love Island’ Star Huda Mustafa Hit With Restraining Order Filed by Her Boyfriend’s Ex

The former 'Love Island' contestant is accused of harassment, social media abuse, and making threats involving children.

Bernadette Giacomazzo123 days ago
Courtesy of Netflix
Pop Culture

Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan Meet Their Match in First Trailer for ‘Beef’ Season 2

Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan are joined by Charles Melton and Cailee Spaeny in the show's second season.

Jaelani Turner-Williams135 days ago
Hilary Duff performs in a red fluffy coat, holding a microphone, with a purple backdrop.
Pop Culture

Hilary Duff Was 'Really Sad' After Ashley Tisdale's 'Toxic Mom Group' Drama: 'I Felt Used'

"I was pretty taken aback," Duff said on the new episode of Alex Cooper's 'Call Her Daddy' podcast.

Trace William Cowen143 days ago
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Marc Lamont Hill and GloRilla
Music

Marc Lamont Hill Claims GloRilla’s Sister Tried to Scam Him for $5K Interview: 'Was on the Verge'

When Hill declined to pay her that much, she allegedly started haggling.

tara mahadevan145 days ago
Rock the Country Artist Reportedly Received Death Threats Ahead of Festival: 'F*cking Crazy'
Music

Rock the Country Artist Reportedly Received Death Threats Ahead of Festival: 'F*cking Crazy'

Country singer Tanner Usrey was targeted with death threats ahead of a Rock the Country show, leading to the arrest of a Wyoming man, police said.

Bernadette Giacomazzo149 days ago
Tyra Banks attends the VIP launch of SMiZE & DREAM Ice Cream on June 19, 2025 in Sydney, Australia.
Pop Culture

‘America’s Next Top Model’ Winner Dani Evans Recalls Shocking Phone Call With Tyra Banks

Dani Evans opened up on 'Reality Check' about the call where Tyra Banks acknowledged knowing her post-show career was struggling.

Cheryl Thompson149 days ago
Bad Bunny and Residente at an event, with Bad Bunny holding a drink. Both are casually dressed, surrounded by a crowd.
Music

Bad Bunny to Star in Historical Epic ‘Porto Rico’ Directed by Residente

The Caribbean drama marks Residente's directorial debut and Bad Bunny's first lead role.

Alex Ocho150 days ago
GloRilla
Music

GloRilla Claps Back at Her Sister, Says She Once Tried to Shoot the Rapper

The claim is backed up by an old police affidavit.

tara mahadevan158 days ago
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(L-R) GloRilla and Tory Lanez.
Music

GloRilla's Sister Claims Tory Lanez Sent Her $2,500 Amid Family Drama

Victoria Woods previously alleged that her famous sister wasn't supporting their family despite her success.

Joe Price162 days ago
Ryan Lochte's Estranged Wife Says They're 'Not in a Good Place'
Sports

Ryan Lochte’s Estranged Wife Says They’re ‘Not in a Good Place’ Amid Divorce

Kayla Reid Lochte opens up about her ongoing divorce from Ryan Lochte, saying their relationship remains strained.

Bernadette Giacomazzo163 days ago
GloRilla at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Day 2 held at T-Mobile Arena on September 20, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Music

GloRilla Appears to Address Sister’s Accusations She Abandoned Family by Sharing Texts From Mom 

GloRilla's sister recently alleged that the rapper has failed to support their family.

Joe Price163 days ago

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