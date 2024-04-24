Ye Reportedly Launching 'Yeezy Porn' With Stormy Daniels’ Ex-Husband

Does Ye have adult films on the way?

TMZ reports that the artist formerly known as Kanye West, 46, has been throwing around the idea of launching a pornography studio as his latest non-musical offering.

Ye and his associates are reportedly now in advanced talks with Stormy Daniels’ ex-husband Mike Moz to get the ball rolling on building a supposed “Yeezy Porn” division, which would fall under the Yeezy parent company.

According to TMZ, Moz is a veteran in the adult entertainment industry with over a decade's worth of experience as a producer. He would reportedly be brought in to lead the new effort, which could launch as early as this summer.

Ye seems to have a complicated relationship with pornography. He wasn’t shy when it came to rapping about his fantasies with women at the start of his career but something shifted about five years ago when he confirmed he converted to Christianity.

During a 2019 interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, West—who served as creative director for the Pornhub Awards the year prior, complete with merch—said Playboy magazine was his gateway to a “full-on pornography addiction.”

"My dad had a full-on magazine laid out when I was five," he told Lowe. "Playboy was a gateway to a full-on pornography addiction. ... It has impacted every choice I have made in my life from age five to now."

Elsewhere in the conversation, which was recorded ahead of the release of his Jesus Is King album featuring the Sunday Service Choir, Ye opened up about how his Christianity changed him.

"Now that I’m in service to Christ, my job is to spread the gospel, to let people know what Jesus has done for me," said Ye, who was still with Kim Kardashian. "I’ve spread a lot of things. There was a time I was letting you know what high fashion had done for me, I was letting you know what the Hennessey had done for me, but now I’m letting you know what Jesus has done for me, and in that I’m no longer a slave, I’m a son now, a son of God. I’m free."

In 2022, West wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post that pornography “destroyed” his family.

“Hollywood is a giant brothel Pornography destroyed my family I deal with the addiction instagram promotes it Not gonna let it happen to Northy and Chicago,” he wrote at the time, per Page Six.

A lot has changed between then and now, including Ye's marriage to Bianca Censori, 29, which happened secretly in December 2022. She's been photographed a number of times—by Ye and paparazzi alike—in clothing that tests the boundaries of the word "revealing.".

On his latest album, Vultures, Ye sampled an infamous line from the 1999 film Dogma for his song “Back to Me” where he raps, “Beautiful, big titty, butt-naked women just don’t fall out the sky, you know?”