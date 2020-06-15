Last Updated: June 15, 2020

For a long time, Hulu just didn't have the same clout as Netflix. But times are changing, and Hulu is on the rise, with the streaming service even directly competing with Netflix when it comes to prices. While Netflix is often lauded for its large selection of TV shows, Hulu has its own equally impressive library, from award-winning comedy and drama content to guilty pleasure reality TV.

Hulu even came for Netflix’s Oscars glory with its original film Minding The Gap, nominated for Best Documentary Feature at last year’s Academy Awards. Beyond the streaming service's original content, Hulu also has some older, more classic titles that Netflix lacks, like The Color Purple and Reservoir Dogs, alongside some of the best movies of last year, like Annihilation and Sorry To Bother You. Plus, neither one has Game of Thrones, so as far as we can see, the playing field is pretty even.

From horror movies to sci-fi to comedy to drama, here are the best movies currently streaming on Hulu.