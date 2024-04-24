Glen Powell Credits Sydney Sweeney for Decision to Play up Dating Rumors as 'Anyone but You' Marketing Ploy

Glen Powell didn't have an issue letting affair speculation fly with Anyone But You co-star Sydney Sweeney.

In an interview with the New York Times, Powell admitted that they played into the dating rumors as part of their film's marketing campaign.

“The two things that you have to sell a rom-com are fun and chemistry. Sydney and I have a ton of fun together, and we have a ton of effortless chemistry,” Powell told NYT. “That’s people wanting what’s on the screen off the screen, and sometimes you just have to lean into it a bit — and it worked wonderfully. Sydney is very smart.”

She sure is.

The rom-com ended up being a surprise smash hit, grossing over $200 million globally after costing just $25 million to produce. As Powell previously mentioned in interviews, he and Sweeney played up their alleged relationship during the film's press tour, which unfolded after Powell broke up with then-girlfriend Gigi Paris.

"{I'll pretty much give Sydney all the credit for this," Powell said of their publicity tactics at the time. "I don't have the mental capacity to pull anything like this off, but she's very smart. She's very smart. And look, Sydney and I do have authentic chemistry."

Sweeney, who's been engaged to entertainment producer Jonathan Davino since 2022, also chimed in, saying that viewers also played a major role in the "entire narrative."

"I was on every call. I was in text group chats. I was probably keeping everybody over at Sony marketing and distribution awake at night because I couldn’t stop with ideas,” she said. “I wanted to make sure that we were actively having a conversation with the audience as we were promoting this film, because at the end of the day, they’re the ones who created the entire narrative."