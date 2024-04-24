Druski and Rubi Rose Fuel Dating Rumors by Holding Hands During Car Ride

Druski and Rubi Rose don't have to announce that they're official, their Instagram posts continue to do all the talking.
Just days after soft launching their relationship with pictures taken during a romantic vacation in the Dominican Republic, Rose followed up with a video for her Instagram Stories. In the clip seen below, the two hold hands while Druski's driving, while Rose's caption reads, "He just be talking chiii."
Previously, the two shared an image with the caption "DRUBI," with the comedian cradling Rose's head while she looked at him affectionately. Also, in Rose's Instagram Stories, she posted a shot of them walking along the beach, each holding drinks.
In the past, Druski has shown affection for other female artists like Ice Spice and Chloe Bailey, even starring in the latter's "For the Night" music video, while Rose has dated the likes of DDG, Lil Tjay and French Montana.
But while some on social media are surprised by Druski and Rose's tropical linkup, others have speculated that it's all a marketing ploy for a project that might be under wraps for now.
Rose was previously in a skit with Druski, and was later a special guest on the In the Kitchen webseries, produced by Druski's 4Lifers Entertainment company.