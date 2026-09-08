Tara Aquino
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The Best TV Shows to Watch on Netflix Right Now
Looking for your next binge? Explore the top TV shows on Netflix this month, from fan favorites to hidden gems. Find your perfect series to stream now.
The Best Movies on Amazon Prime (August 2023)
Discover the best films on Amazon Prime right now. From 'Minority Report' to 'The Machinist,' these are the best Amazon Prime movies worth streaming.
The Best Animated Movies of All Time
From 'Toy Story' to 'Spirited Away' to 'Finding Nemo,' 'The Lion King', and 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,' these are the top animated movies of all time.
The Best Independent Movies on Netflix Right Now
From the A24 hidden gem 'Woodshock' to indie comedy 'Friends with Money' starring Jennifer Aniston, these are the best indie movies on Netflix right now.
The Best Villains in Movie History
All good movies have a villain who you love to hate or hate to love. From Agent Smith to Michael Myers, here's the best movie villains of all time.
The Best Teen TV Dramas of All Time
The best teen tv shows and high school series to watch right now, including 'Euphoria,’ 'Gossip Girl,’ 'Marvel's Runaways,’ and 'Riverdale.’
The 53 Most Hard-To-Watch Scenes in Movie History
Some of the most disturbing and hard-to-watch movie scenes in film history. Including scenes similar to A Serbian Film, 12 Years A Slave & more.
The Funniest TV Comedies of All Time
The best comedy TV shows that will have you binge-watching the day away. From 'Broad City' to 'The Good Place,' these are the funniest shows to watch.
50 Indie Movies You Need to See Before You Die
Independent film's best works prove that talented directors don't need to move to NY or LA. Here are the top 50 Indie movies you need to watch right now.
The Best TV Dramas of All Time
Living in TV’s golden age is simultaneously exciting and stressful, thanks to the sheer amount of quality shows available for audiences to consume. So how exactly does someone figure out what they should watch? That’s where Complex comes in. Here are the best TV dramas of all time. Get these on your watch list.
LGBT Movies Everyone Should See
LGBT films have had a long history, marked by homophobia and erasure. But we've come a long way. Now that society is more progressive than it's ever been, there are more LGBT films to choose from and support, and they're receiving commercial and critical acclaim. Here are the twenty LGBT films everyone should see.
The 40 Best Disney Channel Original Movies
Disney Channel Original Movies were an inescapable part of many of our childhoods— you knew that whenever you saw those kids jumping around that shit was about to get real. Now, on the eve of Disney Channel’s 40th anniversary on April 18th. We’re looking back at the very best Disney Channel Original Movies.
The 50 Best '80s Movies
From the “Thriller” style special effects of “An American Werewolf in London” to “Ferris Bueller's Day Off”, here is our list of the best 80's movies.
We Ranked Every Year of Leonardo DiCaprio's Life So Far
Just in his 42 years, Leonardo DiCaprio's already had an amazing run.
10 Movie Innovations That Really Worked
When it comes to filmmaking, these are the movies that really changed the game.
The 40 Sexiest Movie Sex Scenes of All Time (For Sex)
From the car scene in 'Titanic' to the steamy threesome in 'The Dreamers', these are the 40 sexiest, hottest, seductive movie sex scenes filmed in Hollywood.
The New Look of Golf: Marcus Troy
Gone are the days when golf apparel meant the Tommy Bahama-type ish that your best friend’s dad tucked his beer belly in.
20 Celebrities Who Live the Vape Life
Find out which celebrities are all about the vape life.