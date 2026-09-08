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Tara Aquino

Joined July 2014 | 715 posts
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Remi Malek in a black hoodie looks sideways, with another man in a cap and sunglasses blurred in the background.

The Best TV Shows to Watch on Netflix Right Now

Looking for your next binge? Explore the top TV shows on Netflix this month, from fan favorites to hidden gems. Find your perfect series to stream now.

Tara Aquino373 days ago
Kusama: Infinity (2018)

The Best Movies on Amazon Prime (August 2023)

Discover the best films on Amazon Prime right now. From 'Minority Report' to 'The Machinist,' these are the best Amazon Prime movies worth streaming.

Tara Aquino1161 days ago
Soul

The Best Animated Movies of All Time

From 'Toy Story' to 'Spirited Away' to 'Finding Nemo,' 'The Lion King', and 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,' these are the top animated movies of all time.

Tara Aquino1459 days ago
woodshock

The Best Independent Movies on Netflix Right Now

From the A24 hidden gem 'Woodshock' to indie comedy 'Friends with Money' starring Jennifer Aniston, these are the best indie movies on Netflix right now.

Tara Aquino1693 days ago
'Halloween'; baddest villains of all time

The Best Villains in Movie History

All good movies have a villain who you love to hate or hate to love. From Agent Smith to Michael Myers, here's the best movie villains of all time.

Tara Aquino1703 days ago
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Euphoria; tv series with teenagers

The Best Teen TV Dramas of All Time

The best teen tv shows and high school series to watch right now, including 'Euphoria,’ 'Gossip Girl,’ 'Marvel's Runaways,’ and 'Riverdale.’

Tara Aquino1712 days ago
pulp

The 53 Most Hard-To-Watch Scenes in Movie History

Some of the most disturbing and hard-to-watch movie scenes in film history. Including scenes similar to A Serbian Film, 12 Years A Slave &amp; more.

Tara Aquino1799 days ago
funniest tv comedies friends

The Funniest TV Comedies of All Time

The best comedy TV shows that will have you binge-watching the day away. From 'Broad City' to 'The Good Place,' these are the funniest shows to watch.

Tara Aquino2751 days ago
Woody Allen and Diane Keaton in Annie Hall; best indie movies of all time

50 Indie Movies You Need to See Before You Die

Independent film's best works prove that talented directors don't need to move to NY or LA. Here are the top 50 Indie movies you need to watch right now.

Tara Aquino2907 days ago
American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson

The Best TV Dramas of All Time

Living in TV’s golden age is simultaneously exciting and stressful, thanks to the sheer amount of quality shows available for audiences to consume. So how exactly does someone figure out what they should watch? That’s where Complex comes in. Here are the best TV dramas of all time. Get these on your watch list.

Tara Aquino3025 days ago
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Moonlight

LGBT Movies Everyone Should See

LGBT films have had a long history, marked by homophobia and erasure. But we've come a long way. Now that society is more progressive than it's ever been, there are more LGBT films to choose from and support, and they're receiving commercial and critical acclaim. Here are the twenty LGBT films everyone should see.

Tara Aquino3062 days ago
disney movie high school musical

The 40 Best Disney Channel Original Movies

Disney Channel Original Movies were an inescapable part of many of our childhoods— you knew that whenever you saw those kids jumping around that shit was about to get real. Now, on the eve of Disney Channel’s 40th anniversary on April 18th. We’re looking back at the very best Disney Channel Original Movies.

Tara Aquino3069 days ago
50 best 80s movies platoon

The 50 Best '80s Movies

From the “Thriller” style special effects of “An American Werewolf in London” to “Ferris Bueller's Day Off”, here is our list of the best 80's movies.

Tara Aquino3135 days ago
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We Ranked Every Year of Leonardo DiCaprio's Life So Far

Just in his 42 years, Leonardo DiCaprio's already had an amazing run.

Tara Aquino3597 days ago
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10 Movie Innovations That Really Worked

When it comes to filmmaking, these are the movies that really changed the game.

Tara Aquino3818 days ago
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The 40 Sexiest Movie Sex Scenes of All Time (For Sex)

From the car scene in 'Titanic' to the steamy threesome in 'The Dreamers', these are the 40 sexiest, hottest, seductive movie sex scenes filmed in Hollywood.

Tara Aquino3838 days ago
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The New Look of Golf: Marcus Troy

Gone are the days when golf apparel meant the Tommy Bahama-type ish that your best friend’s dad tucked his beer belly in.

Tara Aquino3846 days ago
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20 Celebrities Who Live the Vape Life

Find out which celebrities are all about the vape life.

Tara Aquino3921 days ago

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