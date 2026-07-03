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Discover the best films on Amazon Prime right now. From 'Minority Report' to 'The Machinist,' these are the best Amazon Prime movies worth streaming.Rachel Aster Perlman
Need help on what shows on Crunchyroll to watch? We've got you covered. Here are the best shows on Crunchyroll that are worth watching this July 2023.Brent Eickhoff
Need help on what movies on Peacock to watch? We've got you covered. Here are the best movies on Peacock that are good and worth watching this July 2023.Andy Herrera
From thought-provoking docs to some seriously funny comedies, here are 10 Canadian Screen Award nominees you can watch right now on streaming services.Rick Mele