Featured
Last year's inaugural edition ended with a surprise message from Drake. What will 2026 bring?Trace William Cowen
Sports
Wait, Is IShowSpeed Really the Reason Messi Missed Penalty Shot? A Kinda Thorough Investigation
"I distracted Messi!" Speed, who is decidedly not a Messi fan, told fans.Trace William Cowen
Moving forward, Kai plans to keep Streamer University going “for as long as I am alive.”Trace William Cowen
Music
Tidal Has New Rules for AI-Generated Music, Including No Royalties: What About Other Platforms?
On Tidal, AI-generated music will not be eligible for monetization.Trace William Cowen