IShowSpeed Takes Aim at Kai Cenat in Freestyle Over Drake's "Back to Back" Beat

The current conflict between Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Future, Metro Boomin, and Rick Ross, among others, has rubbed off on the streamers, as IShowSpeed took to YouTube on Tuesday to diss streaming giant Kai Cenat.

Over the beat from Drake's 2015 diss track "Back to Back"—produced by Daxz, Noah "40" Shebib, Drizzy, and Nav—IShowSpeed roasted Kai for not getting pussy, among other things.

"Kai, you can't pull Tyla/You dirty-ass n***a you do not pull bitches/I'm sending 5K to a fucking bitch/I never paid for pussy, n***a suck my dick," the 19-year-old streamer raps.

Last week Cenat, 22, said he's being extorted for $5,000 by an OnlyFans creator who allegedly wants "hush money." Kai contends that he's the victim of revenge porn.