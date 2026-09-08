Nathan Reese
Latest Stories
The Best Movies on Amazon Prime (August 2023)
Discover the best films on Amazon Prime right now. From 'Minority Report' to 'The Machinist,' these are the best Amazon Prime movies worth streaming.
Say Goodbye to Hollywoo: The Dark and Challenging End of 'BoJack Horseman'
A look back at Netflix's iconic 'BoJack Horseman' as it ends its glorious six-year, six-season run.
Ranking Every Season of 'Seinfeld'
'Seinfeld' is one of the greatest sitcoms of all time. A couple of Seinfeld stans ranked the seasons, and now the verdict is in! The best season is...
We Ranked Every Year of Leonardo DiCaprio's Life So Far
Just in his 42 years, Leonardo DiCaprio's already had an amazing run.
The 40 Sexiest Movie Sex Scenes of All Time (For Sex)
From the car scene in 'Titanic' to the steamy threesome in 'The Dreamers', these are the 40 sexiest, hottest, seductive movie sex scenes filmed in Hollywood.
The Complex Holiday Playlist: 25 Days of Christmas Episodes
Consider this your TV calendar to stay in the Christmas spirit.
The Definitive Ranking of All 62 Original "Goosebumps" Books
The official ranking of all 62 of R.L. Stine's "Goosebumps" books.
Marvel and DC's Original Competitor Is Revamping Its Iconic Character, Bloodshot
Jeff Lemire brings back a dark superhero in "Bloodshot Reborn."
A Beginner's Guide to the DC Universe
Here's your everything you need to know about DC, its heroes, and its movies.
Comics Superstars Mark Millar and Sean Murphy On Their New Time-Travel Epic, "Chrononauts"
We talk with "Kingsman" Creator Mark Millar and artist Sean Murphy about their new comic, Chrononauts.
Wonder Women: How Female Characters and Creators Are Battling to Make Comics Better
How a growing group of female writers and creators are fighting stereotypes and making the best new comic books—period.
Excellent Performances Trapped in Mediocre Movies
Some of the best performances of 2014 were in movies that sucked.
A Beginner's Guide to the Marvel Universe
Before Marvel introduces Secret Wars and Battleworld check out this guide to Marvel's various universes.
Panda Bear Wrestles With the Grim Reaper on His Latest Album
Noah Lennox ponders death on his new album.
The 30 Most Anticipated Movies of 2015
All the blockbusters and starry movies that'll keep your weekends busy in 2015.
The Awards That Should've Been Given Out at the 2015 Golden Globes
To recap the 2015 Golden Globes, we're giving out a few more special awards.
Watch or Washed: What's on TV This Week?
See it or skip it? This is the week's best (and worst) TV featuring Archer, 12 Monkeys, Parks & Rec, and more.
Time to Care About Oboes: "Mozart in the Jungle" Is a Suprising Amazon Instant Hit
Amazon's new show "Mozart in the Jungle" is a pleasant surprise.