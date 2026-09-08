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Nathan Reese

Joined July 2014 | 325 posts
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Latest Stories

Kusama: Infinity (2018)

The Best Movies on Amazon Prime (August 2023)

Discover the best films on Amazon Prime right now. From 'Minority Report' to 'The Machinist,' these are the best Amazon Prime movies worth streaming.

Nathan Reese1161 days ago
Bojack Horseman

Say Goodbye to Hollywoo: The Dark and Challenging End of 'BoJack Horseman'

A look back at Netflix's iconic 'BoJack Horseman' as it ends its glorious six-year, six-season run.

Nathan Reese2421 days ago
seinfeld

Ranking Every Season of 'Seinfeld'

'Seinfeld' is one of the greatest sitcoms of all time. A couple of Seinfeld stans ranked the seasons, and now the verdict is in! The best season is...

Nathan Reese2996 days ago
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We Ranked Every Year of Leonardo DiCaprio's Life So Far

Just in his 42 years, Leonardo DiCaprio's already had an amazing run.

Nathan Reese3597 days ago
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The 40 Sexiest Movie Sex Scenes of All Time (For Sex)

From the car scene in 'Titanic' to the steamy threesome in 'The Dreamers', these are the 40 sexiest, hottest, seductive movie sex scenes filmed in Hollywood.

Nathan Reese3838 days ago
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The Complex Holiday Playlist: 25 Days of Christmas Episodes

Consider this your TV calendar to stay in the Christmas spirit.

Nathan Reese3944 days ago
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The Definitive Ranking of All 62 Original "Goosebumps" Books

The official ranking of all 62 of R.L. Stine's "Goosebumps" books.

Nathan Reese3978 days ago
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Marvel and DC's Original Competitor Is Revamping Its Iconic Character, Bloodshot

Jeff Lemire brings back a dark superhero in "Bloodshot Reborn."

Nathan Reese4181 days ago
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A Beginner's Guide to the DC Universe

Here's your everything you need to know about DC, its heroes, and its movies.

Nathan Reese4225 days ago
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Comics Superstars Mark Millar and Sean Murphy On Their New Time-Travel Epic, "Chrononauts"

We talk with "Kingsman" Creator Mark Millar and artist Sean Murphy about their new comic, Chrononauts.

Nathan Reese4234 days ago
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Wonder Women: How Female Characters and Creators Are Battling to Make Comics Better

How a growing group of female writers and creators are fighting stereotypes and making the best new comic books—period.

Nathan Reese4237 days ago
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Excellent Performances Trapped in Mediocre Movies

Some of the best performances of 2014 were in movies that sucked.

Nathan Reese4243 days ago

A Beginner's Guide to the Marvel Universe

Before Marvel introduces Secret Wars and Battleworld check out this guide to Marvel's various universes.

Nathan Reese4252 days ago
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Panda Bear Wrestles With the Grim Reaper on His Latest Album

Noah Lennox ponders death on his new album.

Nathan Reese4265 days ago
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The 30 Most Anticipated Movies of 2015

All the blockbusters and starry movies that'll keep your weekends busy in 2015.

Nathan Reese4266 days ago
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The Awards That Should've Been Given Out at the 2015 Golden Globes

To recap the 2015 Golden Globes, we're giving out a few more special awards.

Nathan Reese4266 days ago
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Watch or Washed: What's on TV This Week?

See it or skip it? This is the week's best (and worst) TV featuring Archer, 12 Monkeys, Parks & Rec, and more.

Nathan Reese4267 days ago
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Time to Care About Oboes: "Mozart in the Jungle" Is a Suprising Amazon Instant Hit

Amazon's new show "Mozart in the Jungle" is a pleasant surprise.

Nathan Reese4272 days ago

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