Tom Holland Becomes Third-Highest-Grossing Actor of All Time as ‘Spider-Man’ Blows Past $2 Billion

Tom Holland can now count himself among the top three Hollywood entertainers with the biggest box office draw.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day crossed $2.33 billion worldwide this weekend, placing Holland past fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe star Chris Pratt into third place on the all-time highest-grossing lead actors list, according to Yahoo Entertainment. Only Zoe Saldaña ($15.47 billion) and Scarlett Johansson ($15.4 billion) rank above the British actor.

As Hollands’s fourth Spider-Man installment, Brand New Day grossed $22.2 million over the August 28–30 weekend, its fifth consecutive No. 1 finish at the North American box office. The domestic total now stands at $891.5 million, nearing Star Wars: The Force Awakens' all-time North American record of $936.6 million.

At 29, Holland is the youngest actor on the top-10 all-time list, and his per-film lead-role average of $622.1 million across 24 films is the highest of any name on it, ahead of Pratt's $522.7 million and Saldaña's $468.8 million.

Globally, Brand New Day now sits third on the all-time chart at $2.33 billion, just behind Avengers: Endgame ($2.79 billion) and ahead of Avatar: The Way of Water ($2.32 billion), and trails only Avatar ($2.92 billion).