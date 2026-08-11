The 10 Biggest Opening Weekends in Domestic Box Office History

Interestingly, the latest Spider-Man, though squarely on the IP-focused side of the industry, is the clearest and most inarguable sign yet that things are going vey well at the box office, particularly here in the States. The Tom Holland-starrer was always going to put up gargantuan numbers, but even industry insiders had lowballed its opening week, as evidenced by it ultimately taking the crown from Avengers: Endgame with the biggest opening weekend in domestic box office history. And yes, the reviews were solid too.

Below, we take a look at how this compares to domestic box office history at large, all while aware that inflation and other factors aren’t accounted for in such lists.

10 biggest opening weekends in domestic box office history

Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Released: 2026 Opening weekend: $360 million

Avengers: Endgame

Released: 2019

Opening weekend: $357 million

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Released: 2021 Opening weekend: $260 million

Avengers: Infinity War

Released: 2018

Opening weekend: $257 million

Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens

Released: 2015 Opening weekend: $247 million

Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi

Released: 2017

Opening weekend: $220 million

Deadpool & Wolverine

Released: 2024 Opening weekend: $211 million

Jurassic World

Released: 2015

Opening weekend: $208 million

The Avengers

Released: 2012 Opening weekend: $207 million

Black Panther

Released: 2018

Opening weekend: $202 million