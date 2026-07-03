Featured
From' Philadelphia' to 'Dallas Buyers Club,' here are the most shocking body transformations in filmDevin Nealy
Pop Culture
'Super Mario Bros' Fans Ecstatic About New Trailer's Reveal of Anya Taylor-Joy's Princess Peach
A new trailer for 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' dropped on Tuesday, with lots of footage of Princess Peach, voiced by 'The Queen's Gambit' star Anya Taylor-Joy.Brad Callas
Pop Culture
Chris Hemsworth Explains Why 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Is The 'Craziest' Movie He Has Ever Done
Complex caught up with the actor ahead of the 'Thor: Love & Thunder' premiere to chat all about reuniting with Natalie Portman, the surprising cameos, and more.Karla Rodriguez
Pratt would often black out when he was on the sleep aid and send risky texts to friends, but that all changed one night when he challenged Dave to a fight.Brenton Blanchet