Chris Pratt

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Donald Glover in a mint green suit, smiling at a microphone on stage.
Pop Culture

Donald Glover Joins 'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie' as Yoshi

Issa Rae and Luis Guzman are among the newly announced additions to the sequel.

Alex Ocho130 days ago
Chris Pratt in a plaid suit and James Gunn in a yellow jacket, smiling together.
Pop Culture

Chris Pratt Says James Gunn Laughed When He Sent a Picture of Himself as Batman: 'Never an Option'

The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star even went through the effort to Photoshop himself as Batman, but Gunn wasn't convinced.

Joe Price176 days ago
Chris Pratt.
Pop Culture

Chris Pratt on 'AI Actress' Tilly Norwood: 'I Don't Know Who This B*tch Is'

The 'Mercy' star has shared his thoughts on the impact AI has had on the film industry — and whether the technology could one day replace actors.

Joshua Espinoza176 days ago
Chris Pratt in a light purple suit on the red carpet; Patrick Schwarzenegger shirtless and smiling in a scene from "The White Lotus."
Pop Culture

Chris Pratt Jokes He’s ‘Looking at That D*ck’ During Patrick Schwarzenegger’s ‘White Lotus’ Scenes

Pratt laughed after his response to his brother-in-law's NSFW scenes in the third season of the HBO hit series.

Alex Ocho507 days ago
Pop Culture

Chris Pratt's Former Stunt Double Tony McFarr Dies at 47

The stunt performer worked with Pratt in the 'Jurassic World' series and 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams793 days ago
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Two separate images: Left shows Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger in casual checkered outfits. Right features Ne-Yo in a unique suit with red floral accents
Pop Culture

Chris Pratt Says Usher Is Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger’s ‘Hall Pass': 'I Can’t Blame Her'

Katherine Schwarzenegger, Pratt's wife of five years, is 'Caught Up' for Usher.

Jaelani Turner-Williams796 days ago
Screenshot from final trailer for 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie.'
Pop Culture

Here’s the Final Trailer for ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’

Illumination has released the last trailer for 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' starring Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Keegan-Michael Key, and Seth Rogen.

Jose Martinez1226 days ago
Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 | Official Trailer
Pop Culture

Watch the First 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Trailer (UPDATE)

The sequel was directed by James Gunn and stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, and Vin Diesel. The film will premiere in May 2023.

Joshua Espinoza1324 days ago
guardians galaxy holiday special
Pop Culture

Watch the Official Trailer for 'The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special'

Marvel has released the official trailer for 'The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.' The Chris Pratt-starring film hits Disney+ on Nov. 25.

Brad Callas1362 days ago
Chris Pratt attends premiere of 'Thor: Love and Thunder'
Pop Culture

Chris Pratt ‘Cried’ Over Criticism From People Who Thought He Shaded His Ex Anna Faris and Son’s Health Issues

Chris Pratt opened up about backlash he received after people accused him of dissing his ex Anna Faris and their son, who was born with health issues.

Brad Callas1481 days ago
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New trailer for 'Thor Love and Thunder' out now.
Pop Culture

Watch the New Trailer for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder' Starring Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth

The new trailer for 'Thor: Love and Thunder' sees appearances from Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, and Tessa Thompson in the fourth 'Thor' chapter.

tara mahadevan1516 days ago
jurassic world brand new trailer
Pop Culture

Watch the New ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Trailer Featuring the Gigantosaurus

The new trailer for 'Jurassic World: Dominion' is here, and it offers a look at how the world has fallen into chaos since dinosaurs were released into the wild.

Joe Price1541 days ago
Director James Gunn and actor Chris Pratt
Pop Culture

James Gunn Pushes Back Against Call to Replace Chris Pratt in MCU Over ‘Made-Up, Utterly False Beliefs About Him’

A growing number of Marvel fans have called for Pratt to be replaced as Star-Lord in the MCU—where he has appeared four times since the first 'Guardians' film.

Joe Price1543 days ago
Actor Chris Hemsworth is pictured in a new teaser for an upcoming film
Pop Culture

Watch the New Teaser for Marvel Studios' ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Ahead of its theatrical release this July, Marvel has given fans a new teaser for Taika Waititi's hotly anticipated ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’.

Trace William Cowen1552 days ago
Jurassic World Dominion trailer post
Pop Culture

Watch the 'Jurassic World Dominion' Trailer Featuring Return of Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, and Sam Neill

Universal Pictures has shared the first trailer for 'Jurassic World Dominion,' the final entry in the Chris Pratt/Bryce Dallas Howard-led trilogy.

Joe Price1619 days ago
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