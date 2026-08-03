Spider-Man: Brand New Day made $168 million domestically on its first day—a new world record. It is a fantastic film—the best Spider-Man movie since Spider-Man 2 (2004) and a precarious juggling act that sets up numerous, rich plotlines. After nearly a decade of inconsistency, Marvel has a master plan. It's a great one, in our opinion, and we're excited to watch it unfold over the next decade.

In Brand New Day, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) is no longer a high schooler “in-training” to be Spider-Man—he's an adult, confronting the work-life balance of being a superhero and realizing he can't do it by himself. Ironically, isolating himself from people puts them in more danger. Several cataclysmic incidents teach him this lesson the hard way, with some of the best web-swinging and fight sequences committed to film.

There are hundreds of Easter Eggs and blink-and-you'll-miss-em references throughout this movie, so in the interest of expediency, we will not be repeating the obvious Easter Eggs from our trailer roundup (i.e., the comic book cover tributes, the Scorpion and Punisher reveals, etc.). In this feature, we're going to dig a little deeper. Here are the most interesting Easter eggs and references we spotted in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which is in theaters now.

Caution: Major spoilers from here on out. Proceed with caution!