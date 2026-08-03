Spider-Man: Brand New Day made $168 million domestically on its first day—a new world record. It is a fantastic film—the best Spider-Man movie since Spider-Man 2 (2004) and a precarious juggling act that sets up numerous, rich plotlines. After nearly a decade of inconsistency, Marvel has a master plan. It's a great one, in our opinion, and we're excited to watch it unfold over the next decade.
In Brand New Day, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) is no longer a high schooler “in-training” to be Spider-Man—he's an adult, confronting the work-life balance of being a superhero and realizing he can't do it by himself. Ironically, isolating himself from people puts them in more danger. Several cataclysmic incidents teach him this lesson the hard way, with some of the best web-swinging and fight sequences committed to film.
There are hundreds of Easter Eggs and blink-and-you'll-miss-em references throughout this movie, so in the interest of expediency, we will not be repeating the obvious Easter Eggs from our trailer roundup (i.e., the comic book cover tributes, the Scorpion and Punisher reveals, etc.). In this feature, we're going to dig a little deeper. Here are the most interesting Easter eggs and references we spotted in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which is in theaters now.
Caution: Major spoilers from here on out. Proceed with caution!
Tombstone cameo
In the movie's opening montage, we see Spidey fighting local criminals in New York City. One of them is Tombstone, played by Marvin Jones III, who voiced Tombstone in 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. In the comics, Tombstone is a crime boss with superhuman strength.
The Hand
Created by legendary comic book writer Frank Miller, The Hand is a group of ninjas who fight Daredevil and the X-Men in the comics. A cool bit of trivia: the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles originated as a parody comic, and The Hand was parodied by Eastman and Laird as The Foot Clan.
Ned’s Instagram account
If you squint, you can see that Ned's Instagram account is @thegratefulned42. There are a couple of references here. The first part of the name is a reference to the rock band The Grateful Dead. The number 42 is a reference to the Alchemax 42 spider that bites Miles Morales in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. That, in turn, was a reference to Brooklyn Dodgers Hall of Famer Jackie Robinson, who was the first black man to play Major League Baseball in 1947.
Officer DeWolff
In the comics, Officer DeWolff is a police detective allied with Spider-Man. She debuted in 1976 and died in 1985 during a multi-issue arc, with Spider-Man subsequently investigating her murder.
Battle of New York recovery
We can hear the tour bus guide discussing the Battle of New York, a reference to the climactic fight at the end of The Avengers (2012). In Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Adrian Toomes (The Vulture) salvaged Chitauri weaponry from the post-battle wreckage, becoming a black-market weapons dealer.
“Take off your clothes!”
Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) cameos as the leader of the New Avengers, previously established in Thunderbolts (2025). She meets Peter in a bathhouse and tells him to take off his clothes so she can check him for weapons. This is a callback to Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), when the Seamstress orders Peter to strip down before giving him the Night Monkey suit.
When Peter appears in front of Yelena with his mask on, wearing nothing but his boxers, it's a visual callback to Insomniac Games' Spider-Man (2018) video game, which has a matching unlockable costume.
Insomniac homages
This is not the only reference to the Insomniac video game franchise. Several of the action scenes pay homage to the gameplay, including Spidey’s cinematic finishing moves, the tank chase, and rooftop battles against swarms of bad guys.
Jean Grey reveal
Confirming months of rumors and speculation (and Steve Lacy’s red carpet slip-up), we learn that the film's main antagonist is Jean Grey, played by Sadie Sink. Jean Grey is part of the original X-Men comic book team from 1963. Her mutant powers are telekinesis and telepathy, which we see on full display in Brand New Day.
The Manfredi Family
We see news reports of Spider-Man taking down the Manfredi Family. The Manfredis are a mob family that operates out of New York. They debuted in Season 2 of Agent Carter and appeared in deleted scenes of Spider-Man: Far From Home.
DODC
Co-created by Tony Stark after the Battle of New York, the Department of Damage Control is yet another Stark concept that began with the best intentions but was later corrupted by those who gained power over it.
The DODC was the organization that drove Adrian Toomes (The Vulture) to bankruptcy by muscling in on his salvaging operations after the Battle of New York in Homecoming. The organization arrested Peter, interrogated him, and confiscated E.D.I.T.H in No Way Home (2021). And the DODC subsequently reprogrammed the E.D.I.T.H. drones to track enhanced individuals and shoot at Kamala Khan in Ms. Marvel (2022).
Bill Metzger
Metzger is the Director of the DODC. In the comics, Metzger is an anti-mutant extremist and enemy of the X-Men who heads the Anti-Mutant Militia. No doubt, we haven't seen the last of him, especially with the Mutant Saga on the horizon. More on that later.
Black Dahlia necklace
Even though she has forgotten who Peter Parker is, MJ still wears the broken Black Dahlia necklace Peter gave her in Spider-Man: Far From Home.
Flash and Mr. Harrington
The two people on Ned's board, listed as possible suspects in Spider-Man’s identity, are Flash Thompson and Mr. Harrington. Both characters appeared in the Home trilogy as Peter's bullying classmate and Peter's high school teacher, respectively.
Empire Strikes Back sighting
Ned loves Star Wars, and he's watching The Empire Strikes Back in his and MJ's shared apartment. Specifically, he's watching the scene where the Rebel Alliance takes down the AT-AT Walkers on Hoth, which Peter referenced before defeating Ant-Man during Captain America: Civil War (2016).
E.V.
E.V. makes her debut as Peter's self-designed artificial intelligence assistant. Her vocal actress is Oscar-nominated actress Naomi Watts (Mulholland Drive, King Kong, The Ring, All's Fair).
Organic Web Homage
Peter Parker's spider abilities begin mutating beyond his control, and he gains the ability to produce webs on his own instead of relying on his homemade web shooters. This is the same ability that Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man had in the Sam Raimi trilogy. In fact, when Peter is learning to use the webs in Brand New Day, the filmmakers use the same angles and framing that Raimi used in Spider-Man (2002) to show Peter doing the same thing.
Omega mutant
Several times during this movie, Jean Grey becomes a one-woman wrecking crew, brainwashing others to do her bidding and break into government facilities at will. In the comics, she is classified as an Omega-level mutant—the highest classification—meaning that the upper limits of her abilities are unproven and undefinable. As powerful as she is in this movie, she's likely to become even more powerful in future appearances.
Delmar’s Deli
Peter wears a Delmar's Deli shirt. In Homecoming, Delmar's was where Peter bought his lunch before patrolling the streets as Spider-Man. Bank robbers later destroy the deli using Chitauri-augmented weapons and tech.
Jean Grey’s older sister
In the movie, Sara Grey is a mentor for her younger sister Jean. In the comics, Sara opted for a normal civilian life instead of exploring her potential mutant powers. She is killed by anti-mutant extremists, leaving behind a husband and children
MJ hates swinging
It's revealed, in a shocking twist, that Jean Grey hijacked MJ's consciousness to torment Peter. But there were some suspicious red flags prior to the reveal. Most notably, MJ wasn't afraid to swing with Peter, whereas in prior films she was absolutely terrified to do so.
Inhibitor tech
Similarly to Stark technology, Peter Parker's inventions are reappropriated in the worst possible way. Inspired by Bruce Banner's Hulk inhibitor, Peter invents a universal inhibitor chip that limits and controls superpowers, which he uses to repress his developing spider powers in Brand New Day. But the DODC later uses this same technology to imprison and torture Jean Grey.
No doubt, these chips will evolve into the dehumanizing, anti-mutant collars we see in the comics and the 20th Century Fox X-Men films. Peter is going to feel very guilty over the next several years.
Classic costume colors
Jean Grey is wearing green and yellow-colored clothes, which are the predominant colors on her classic superhero costume.
Is Staten Island the new Budapest?
Apparently, Spider-Man saved Punisher's life during an incident on Staten Island, but we only hear about the aftermath; we never see it firsthand. This setup is similar to the running joke that Hawkeye and Black Widow shared about Budapest during the Infinity Saga.
HULK CLAP!!
Hulk uses his trademark Thunderclap to generate a shockwave that sends Spidey flying. This is the first time that we've seen Hulk in his out-of-control, full-strength form since Thor: Ragnarok (2017).
LEGO X-Wing
Ned and Spidey build a LEGO X-Wing (Set #75301) together. Building LEGO is how Peter and Ned bonded in high school; Ned came over to Peter's house to build the Death Star in Homecoming, and that's how he accidentally discovered Peter's secret identity.
Lord of the Rings quotes
Ned and Spidey trade quotes from Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings during their brief time together, beginning with the meme phrase "All right then, keep your secrets!"
Punisher carries Peter
When The Punisher busts into the hospital carrying a dying Spidey in his arms, it's a recreation of a famous panel from Civil War #5, published in 2007.
Ned recognizes Peter?!
It seems that after completing his secret handshake with Peter, Ned remembers who Peter is. The filmmakers do not explain how Ned remembers. But we also know, based on the events in No Way Home, that Ned has some latent magical ability. So perhaps he managed to retain some memories that nobody else did.
END CREDITS: Spider-Man is off-world?!
The end-credits scene shows Ned's Spidey Tracker, which detects that Spider-Man is no longer on the planet Earth. This seems like clear foreshadowing for Avengers: Doomsday (December 18, 2026) and Avengers: Secret Wars (December 17, 2027), which will feature the sort of intergalactic, reality-bending stakes that would require a trip to space.
The Mutant Saga
We hope that Spider-Man continues to play an important role in Jean's life. And there is a comic book precedent for that; there's one storyline where Spidey accepts a teaching gig at the X-Mansion.
It seems the DODC is establishing itself as the anti-mutant government organization for the MCU. And we wouldn't be surprised if the Stark drones, currently used by the DODC to hunt down enhanced individuals, eventually become the dreaded Sentinels. Metzger is a corrupt, prejudiced man in a position of power, and other government-affiliated antagonists, like Senator Kelly and Bolivar Trask, cannot be far behind.
The current Multiverse Saga will end with Secret Wars and clear the way for the Mutant Saga, featuring the X-Men. And already, we see that in Brand New Day, Marvel is setting up lots of core themes—around acceptance of outsiders, around power and responsibility for controlling it, and around discrimination based on fear. Jean Grey hasn't met Charles Xavier, but it seems, based on her bus ride through the forest, that she might be heading north to Westchester, which is where the X-Mansion is located.