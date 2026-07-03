Sadie Sink

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

A young person with dark hair, eyes closed, being gently touched on the face by another person. Warm lighting and wooden background.
Pop Culture

'Stranger Things' Final Season: Watch the New Trailer Now

The first volume of the final season launches Nov. 26.

Trace William Cowen260 days ago
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2088 -- Pictured: Actress Sadie Sink during an interview on Thursday, January 30, 2025.
Pop Culture

Sadie Sink Found It 'Really Difficult to Say Goodbye' to 'Stranger Things'

The actress said that her and the 'Stranger Things' cast "grew up" on the hit Netflix show.

Jaelani Turner-Williams531 days ago
whale screenshot from a24 trailer
Pop Culture

A24 Shares New Trailer for Brendan Fraser-Starring 'The Whale' From Director Darren Aronofsky (UPDATE)

A24 has released the first teaser trailer for 'The Whale' starring Brendan Fraser, who plays an obese man who decides to eat himself to death.

tara mahadevan1347 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App