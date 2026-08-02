'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Opens to $355 Million, Second-Biggest Box Office Domestic Debut

Spider-Man: Brand New Day landed just short of the all-time domestic opening weekend record this weekend, pulling in $355 million across 4,487 North American theaters in what amounts to the second-biggest debut in box office history.
The film fell $2.1 million short of Avengers: Endgame's 2019 record of $357.1 million—and that gap could still close.
The film set records at nearly every interval along the way. Thursday previews alone generated $72 million, topping Endgame's previous Thursday preview record of $60 million. Friday's gross of $168 million cleared Endgame's single-day Friday record of $156.7 million, and Saturday's $101.5 million ranked as the second-biggest single Saturday in box office history.
Brand New Day also shattered Sony's own projections. The studio's original forecast heading into the year was $195 million domestic and $465 million global. Even the revised internal estimate of $325 million was beaten by $30 million.
Sony Pictures Entertainment Chair Tom Rothman credited the film's emotional storyline for its commercial reach.
"You've just got to make a really, really great film," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "There hasn't been one in five years, so scarcity has value. The audience is very, very connected with this character. It's a very relatable story. No matter how old or young you are, everybody wants connection in the world. Everybody needs friends—and that's what the movie is about."
Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige added, "This is a truly phenomenal opening, and we are grateful to audiences everywhere for coming out and experiencing our film the way it was meant to be seen. This debut reflects the enduring power of Marvel's characters, and the connection they continue to have with fans around the world—and, as audiences saw, it sets up exciting things to come."
Up next from Marvel is Avengers: Doomsday, set for Dec. 18, 2026.