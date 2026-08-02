'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Opens to $355 Million, Second-Biggest Box Office Domestic Debut

Spider-Man: Brand New Day landed just short of the all-time domestic opening weekend record this weekend, pulling in $355 million across 4,487 North American theaters in what amounts to the second-biggest debut in box office history.

The film fell $2.1 million short of Avengers: Endgame's 2019 record of $357.1 million—and that gap could still close.

The film set records at nearly every interval along the way. Thursday previews alone generated $72 million, topping Endgame's previous Thursday preview record of $60 million. Friday's gross of $168 million cleared Endgame's single-day Friday record of $156.7 million, and Saturday's $101.5 million ranked as the second-biggest single Saturday in box office history.

Brand New Day also shattered Sony's own projections. The studio's original forecast heading into the year was $195 million domestic and $465 million global. Even the revised internal estimate of $325 million was beaten by $30 million.

Sony Pictures Entertainment Chair Tom Rothman credited the film's emotional storyline for its commercial reach.