Pop Culture

Angela Yee Reveals Engagement to Tameek Floyd

The couple celebrated their engagement following the seventh annual Angela Yee Day in Brooklyn.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 25: Angela Yee attends Curlfest 2026 at Randall's Island on July 25, 2026 in New York City.
Joy Malone/Getty Images

Angela Yee has officially been taken off the market.

In the days following the seventh annual Angela Yee Day, it was revealed on social media that the radio personality accepted a proposal by her now-fiancé, entrepreneur Meek Floyd.

“Locked it in with my best friend @angelayee ♥️ ❤️ As individuals we’re great, together we’re unstoppable… Love You!!” Floyd captioned the post, which showed photos taken during a tropical vacation the couple had taken with close friends.

While the former Breakfast Club co-host has stayed mum about her dating life over the years, in a 2019 interview with Essence, Yee confirmed that she had a boyfriend. Yee previously dated rapper Vado.

“What’s great about my boyfriend is that he’s really supportive of everything that I do and he’s so low key. which I really like because I’m the same way,” Yee told Essence at the time.

The announcement follows the latest edition of Angela Yee Day, the annual Brooklyn celebration declared by former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio in 2018 and observed each August 28. Yee currently hosts syndicated radio show Way Up With Angela Yee and dating and relationships podcast Angela Yee's Lip Service. The media personality co-hosted The Breakfast Club for 12 years, being succeeded by Jess Hilarious in early 2024.

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