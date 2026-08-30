Tom Hardy Drops Collab Album With Czarface as Frankie Pulitzer Alter Ego

Tom Hardy is taking his longtime interest in hip-hop to another level with the release of his first full-length rap album.

The actor dropped Czarface Meets Frankie Pulitzer on Friday, Aug. 28, teaming with underground hip-hop supergroup Czarface under his rap alter ego Frankie Pulitzer. Released through Silver Age, the 15-track project marks Hardy's first album as a lead hip-hop artist.

Czarface, consisting of 7L & Esoteric alongside Wu-Tang Clan's Inspectah Deck, handles the project with Hardy, while production across the 47-minute album comes from the Czar-Keys, made up of 7L and Spada4.

Hardy also has some notable company on his debut. Busta Rhymes, Method Man, El-P, and Kendra Morris are among the guests featured throughout the album.

Alongside the project's arrival, Hardy and Czarface premiered the official video for "Mad Technology," featuring Method Man. The track finds Hardy leaning heavily into pop culture references, mentioning Stephen King adaptations Cujo and Misery, Marvel's Thor, and actor Shameik Moore.