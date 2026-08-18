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Tom Holland Could Reportedly Earn Over $100 Million From ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day'

Holland's fourth 'Spider-Man' movie recently crossed over $2 billion at the worldwide box office.

Tom Holland attends the Spider-Man: Brand New Day UK premiere in Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on Wednesday 29th July 2026 in London, England.
Tim P. Whitby / Stringer via Getty Images

Tom Holland already secured a $20 million salary up front for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but he could earn significantly more after his third Spidey movie recently hit over $2 billion at the worldwide box office.

As reported by the Wrap, sources familiar with the deals Holland signed for the project said that Holland got a $20 million up-front fee, but he’s also got backend bonuses that could see him net a further $100 million. The movie is only in its third week at theaters, but it’s crossed the $2 billion threshold, and an insider said that Holland’s backend bonuses are uncapped.

“He will make at least $100 million,” said an individual familiar with the deal. Even without the bonuses, it’s already the biggest payday for Holland yet, who was paid approximately $10 million for Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021. When he made his debut as Peter Parker in 2016 for Captain America: Civil War, he earned $250,000, showing just how much more he’s making for his iconic role.

For his first full-length appearance as Spidey, Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017, he made just $500,000. By the time the second movie, Far From Home, entered production, he earned $4 million for the role. He’s certainly put in the work with the character, the longest-running cinematic adaptation of Spidey yet, and has appeared in a total of seven Marvel Cinematic Universe films. He also appeared in a post-credit scene for Venom: Let There Be Carnage, but who knows if that counts as the MCU or not.

To top it off, Brand New Day isn’t the only major movie Holland appeared in last month. Christopher Nolan’s latest epic, The Odyssey, features an all-star cast that includes Holland, and the movie has already grossed over $1.2 billion worldwide. That makes him and his wife Zendaya, who is also in both movies, easily two of the most bankable film stars currently working.

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