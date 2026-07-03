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Mark Ruffalo Says Probably ‘On a List’ for Opposing Paramount-Warner Bros. Merger
The actor said opposing the merger has made him enemies among powerful executives.
Hilarious Celebrity Weed Stories to Celebrate 4/20: Snoop Dogg, Seth Rogen, Willie Nelson, and More
From Seth Rogen scaring Bryan Cranston, to Willie Nelson lighting up at the White House, these stories are classics.
'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Trailer Features Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jon Bernthal, and More: Watch Now
The latest MCU Spidey entry hits theaters in July.
Mark Ruffalo Calls Donald Trump a ‘Pedophile’ at the Golden Globes
The actor didn't mince words about the commander in chief while attending the Golden Globes.
Ariana Grande Wears 'ICE Out' Pin at 2026 Golden Globes
The singer's message comes after the fatal shooting of Renee Good in Minneapolis.
Mark Ruffalo Breaks Down How He Pulled Woody Harrelson Out of a 'Melee' at a Bar
During the production of 'Now You See Me,' Harrelson started a "melee" that Ruffalo had to physically pull him out of.
Emma Stone, Ayo Edebiri, and Mark Ruffalo Among 1200 to Pledge Boycott of Israeli Film Institutions
Israel's military campaign has led to the death of over 64,000 Palestinians.
Kieran Culkin Cops to Swapping Mark Ruffalo’s Fake Joint WIth Real One
Ruffalo told Graham Norton in 2012 that "a very naughty young actor" replaced his fake joint with a real one during a stage production.
People Are Confused, Bewildered, and Amused at the Very R-Rated 'Poor Things' Streaming on Disney+
One of the year's most sex-forward films, conveniently located on the same platform as...'Bluey' and your favorite Pixar film?
Mark Ruffalo Recalls Famous Actor Telling Him Playing Hulk in MCU Meant Directors 'Won't Work With You'
The actor has portrayed Bruce Banner in 10 films and TV shows within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Mark Ruffalo on Popping Channing Tatum’s Eardrum Filming ‘Foxcatcher’: 'He Did Ask Me to Slap the Sh*t Out of Him’
Tatum previously revealed his co-star popped his eardrum filming a scene in the 2014 wrestling movie co-starring Steve Carell.
Marvel Reportedly Considering Bringing Back Original Six 'Avengers' Actors for New Film
Marvel might reunite The Avengers in a new film after Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe resulted in a lukewarm viewer response.
HBO and Mark Ruffalo Hit With Lawsuit Over 2019 Fire on Set in Upstate New York
HBO and Mark Ruffalo have been sued for a 2019 fire in upstate New York. The network was filming for the show 'I Know This Much is True,' starring Ruffalo.
Mark Ruffalo, Naomi Ackie, and Toni Collette Join Bong Joon Ho's Upcoming Sci-Fi Film
The upcoming project is based on Edward Ashton's new novel Mickey7. 'Batman' actor Robert Pattison will also star in the Warner Bros.' flick.
Watch the Teaser Trailer for Netflix's 'The Adam Project' Starring Ryan Reynolds, Zoe Saldana, and Mark Ruffalo
One of the movies coming out of Netflix's massive slate of star-studded 2022 films, 'The Adam Project' starring Ryan Reynolds, has received a teaser.
Jameela Jamil Cast as Villain in Marvel’s ‘She-Hulk’ Disney+ Series
'The Good Place' actress Jameela Jamil has joined the cast of Marvel’s upcoming 'She-Hulk' Disney+ series, and she’s taking on the role of a villain.
Mark Ruffalo Apologizes Over Previous Israel 'Genocide' Posts
The Avengers star, who has been outspoken regarding Palestine in the past, shared the apology on Twitter late Monday night to his 7.5 million followers.
Rihanna, 2 Chainz, and More Join Call for Every 2020 Election Vote to Be Counted
On Thursday, Trump continued complaining about the count, demanding in a pair of tweets that efforts be halted. That is definitely not going to happen.