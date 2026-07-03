Mark Ruffalo

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Mark Ruffalo smiling, wearing glasses and a dark blazer over a black shirt.
Pop Culture

Mark Ruffalo Says Probably ‘On a List’ for Opposing Paramount-Warner Bros. Merger

The actor said opposing the merger has made him enemies among powerful executives.

Alex Ocho62 days ago
Snoop Dogg performing in sunglasses and a patterned shirt; Seth Rogen smiling in glasses and a checkered blazer.
Music

Hilarious Celebrity Weed Stories to Celebrate 4/20: Snoop Dogg, Seth Rogen, Willie Nelson, and More

From Seth Rogen scaring Bryan Cranston, to Willie Nelson lighting up at the White House, these stories are classics.

Trace William Cowen89 days ago
Mark Ruffalo attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. WASHINGTON,DC - JANUARY 9:U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with oil and gas executives in the East Room of the White House on January 9, 2026 in Washington, DC.
Pop Culture

Mark Ruffalo Calls Donald Trump a ‘Pedophile’ at the Golden Globes

The actor didn't mince words about the commander in chief while attending the Golden Globes.

Jaelani Turner-Williams187 days ago
Ariana Grande, Odessa A'zion at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California.
Pop Culture

Ariana Grande Wears 'ICE Out' Pin at 2026 Golden Globes

The singer's message comes after the fatal shooting of Renee Good in Minneapolis.

Trace William Cowen187 days ago
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Woody Harrelson and Mark Ruffalo sitting together at an event, with Ruffalo holding an Emmy award.
Pop Culture

Mark Ruffalo Breaks Down How He Pulled Woody Harrelson Out of a 'Melee' at a Bar

During the production of 'Now You See Me,' Harrelson started a "melee" that Ruffalo had to physically pull him out of.

Joe Price275 days ago
Emma Stone, Ayo Edebiri, Mark Ruffalo
Pop Culture

Emma Stone, Ayo Edebiri, and Mark Ruffalo Among 1200 to Pledge Boycott of Israeli Film Institutions

Israel's military campaign has led to the death of over 64,000 Palestinians.

tara mahadevan312 days ago
Kieran Culkin and Mark Ruffalo in a split image.
Pop Culture

Kieran Culkin Cops to Swapping Mark Ruffalo’s Fake Joint WIth Real One

Ruffalo told Graham Norton in 2012 that "a very naughty young actor" replaced his fake joint with a real one during a stage production.

Joe Price562 days ago
Five actors at the Golden Globes, laughing and holding awards, in formal wear
Pop Culture

People Are Confused, Bewildered, and Amused at the Very R-Rated 'Poor Things' Streaming on Disney+

One of the year's most sex-forward films, conveniently located on the same platform as...'Bluey' and your favorite Pixar film?

Jose Martinez862 days ago
Pop Culture

Mark Ruffalo Recalls Famous Actor Telling Him Playing Hulk in MCU Meant Directors 'Won't Work With You'

The actor has portrayed Bruce Banner in 10 films and TV shows within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Jose Martinez877 days ago
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Pop Culture

Mark Ruffalo on Popping Channing Tatum’s Eardrum Filming ‘Foxcatcher’: 'He Did Ask Me to Slap the Sh*t Out of Him’

Tatum previously revealed his co-star popped his eardrum filming a scene in the 2014 wrestling movie co-starring Steve Carell.

Joe Price953 days ago
Pop Culture

Marvel Reportedly Considering Bringing Back Original Six 'Avengers' Actors for New Film

Marvel might reunite The Avengers in a new film after Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe resulted in a lukewarm viewer response.

Jaelani Turner-Williams990 days ago
Photograph of HBO logo on phone
Pop Culture

HBO and Mark Ruffalo Hit With Lawsuit Over 2019 Fire on Set in Upstate New York

HBO and Mark Ruffalo have been sued for a 2019 fire in upstate New York. The network was filming for the show 'I Know This Much is True,' starring Ruffalo.

tara mahadevan1511 days ago
Film director Bong Joon Ho arrives at the opening ceremony of the 26th Busan International Film Festival
Pop Culture

Mark Ruffalo, Naomi Ackie, and Toni Collette Join Bong Joon Ho's Upcoming Sci-Fi Film

The upcoming project is based on Edward Ashton's new novel Mickey7. 'Batman' actor Robert Pattison will also star in the Warner Bros.' flick.

Joshua Espinoza1519 days ago
the adam project movie trailer
Pop Culture

Watch the Teaser Trailer for Netflix's 'The Adam Project' Starring Ryan Reynolds, Zoe Saldana, and Mark Ruffalo

One of the movies coming out of Netflix's massive slate of star-studded 2022 films, 'The Adam Project' starring Ryan Reynolds, has received a teaser.

Jordan Rose1618 days ago
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jameela-jamil
Pop Culture

Jameela Jamil Cast as Villain in Marvel’s ‘She-Hulk’ Disney+ Series

'The Good Place' actress Jameela Jamil has joined the cast of Marvel’s upcoming 'She-Hulk' Disney+ series, and she’s taking on the role of a villain.

Joe Price1863 days ago
mark ruffalo
Pop Culture

Mark Ruffalo Apologizes Over Previous Israel 'Genocide' Posts

The Avengers star, who has been outspoken regarding Palestine in the past, shared the apology on Twitter late Monday night to his 7.5 million followers.

Brenton Blanchet1880 days ago
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Music

Rihanna, 2 Chainz, and More Join Call for Every 2020 Election Vote to Be Counted

On Thursday, Trump continued complaining about the count, demanding in a pair of tweets that efforts be halted. That is definitely not going to happen.

Trace William Cowen2081 days ago

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