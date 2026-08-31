Gracie Bon Says She Was Body Scanned for ‘GTA 6’ Despite Online Skepticism

Gracie Bon is at the center of an online dispute after claiming Rockstar Games recruited her for a GTA 6 body scan, only for X's crowdsourced fact-checking system to flag the alleged outreach as fabricated.

The model/influencer shared a screenshot on August 29 of what she said was an Instagram DM from Rockstar Games. The message, purportedly dated May 2026, read: "Hey Gracie! We've been tracking your growth and viral moments over the past few years. We would love to have your unique body inside the world of GTA6, and we want to discuss bringing your likeness in via a 3D body scan. Let us know if you'd be open to a quick chat about a potential Collab!"