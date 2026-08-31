Gracie Bon Says She Was Body Scanned for ‘GTA 6’ Despite Online Skepticism

Gracie Bon is at the center of an online dispute after claiming Rockstar Games recruited her for a GTA 6 body scan, only for X's crowdsourced fact-checking system to flag the alleged outreach as fabricated.
The model/influencer shared a screenshot on August 29 of what she said was an Instagram DM from Rockstar Games. The message, purportedly dated May 2026, read: "Hey Gracie! We've been tracking your growth and viral moments over the past few years. We would love to have your unique body inside the world of GTA6, and we want to discuss bringing your likeness in via a 3D body scan. Let us know if you'd be open to a quick chat about a potential Collab!"
A Community Note was quickly appended to that post, stating: "This is not a DM from Rockstar as Rockstar won't contact via DM's. This is a fake DM Trend editing a photo that can be easily done."
Despite that flag already being visible on her original post, Bon followed up with a video she described as her actual scan session, which appeared to show motion-capture equipment and a tape measure in use. In the caption, she wrote: "my body scan, can't wait for GTA 6 on November 19th. thank you @rockstargames for making one of my biggest dreams come true. this is for all the gorditas in the world, we are finally being included in the BIGGEST game ever 🙏🏼"
Rockstar Games has not addressed Bon's posts. GTA 6, which features dual protagonists Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval, is scheduled to launch Nov. 19.