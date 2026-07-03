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From Dolph Lundgren to Jon Bernthal, these are the best performances of Frank Castle, aka Marvel's Punisher.Jamie Iovine
'The Punisher' star Jon Bernthal keeps it real about Season 2, Netflix canceling 'Daredevil,' and why he appreciates how much his job "matters."Daniel Barna
For years, Marvel struggled to find the right person to play Frank Castle. Meet the answer to that problem.Khal
From Zendaya to Tom Holland, Anya Taylor-Joy to Jacob Elordi, this is our definitive list for the best actors and actresses in their 20s right now.Khal