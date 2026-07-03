Jon Bernthal

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 5: Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Jon Bernthal pose during a photo call for the new play based on the 1975 film "Dog Day Afternoon" on Broadway at The August Wil
Pop Culture

‘The Bear’ Prequel Episode 'Gary' Is Now Streaming

The hour-long episode drops ahead of 'The Bear' Season 5.

tara mahadevan73 days ago
A desert scene with a helmeted figure in armor kneeling in the sand, surrounded by scattered objects and rocks, under a clear sky.
Pop Culture

'The Odyssey' Starring Matt Damon: Watch New Trailer for Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' Follow-Up

Nolan's IMAX-shot take on the Homer epic hits theaters in July.

Trace William Cowen208 days ago
Ben Affleck
Pop Culture

Ben Affleck Says Son Tried to Put Him On To 2Pac, Calls Him Rap's 'All-Time GOAT'

"I was like, 'Have I heard this? I had a whole life before you were born!'"

Jaelani Turner-Williams445 days ago
the bear cast
Pop Culture

‘The Bear’ Breaks Emmy Comedy Record at the 2024 Ceremony With 11 Awards

The FX series also beat its own record from 2023's 10 wins.

Alex Ocho670 days ago
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Pop Culture

Filmmaker David Ayer Has ‘Nothing to Show’ for Penning 2001’s ‘The Fast and the Furious’

The 'Training Day' writer's directorial credits include 'Suicide Squad' and 'Fury,' the star of which—Jon Bernthal—got the ‘Fast’ scoop from Ayer.

Jose Martinez1059 days ago
Pete Davidson is seen at a Nickelodeon event
Pop Culture

Pete Davidson on the ‘Really Sh*tty Feeling’ of Incessant Tabloid Attention Over Dating Life

Pete Davidson sat down with Jon Bernthal for a nearly hour-long discussion during which he minced no words about tabloids, art, family, and more.

Trace William Cowen1204 days ago
Jon Bernthal attends Marvel's "The Punisher" Los Angeles Premiere
Pop Culture

Jon Bernthal to Return as Punisher for ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Series

Jon Bernthal will return as the Punisher for Disney+’s upcoming 18-episode 'Daredevil: Born Again' series, according to 'The Hollywood Reporter.'

Abel Shifferaw1228 days ago
King Richard trailer screenshot
Pop Culture

Watch the Latest Will Smith-Starring ‘King Richard’ Trailer f/ New Beyoncé Track

The new biopic focused on Richard Williams hits theaters and HBO Max next month. Featured in the trailer is a new track from Beyoncé titled “Be Alive.”

Trace William Cowen1731 days ago
ben affleck accountant
Pop Culture

Ben Affleck And Jon Bernthal Reportedly Returning for 'The Accountant' Sequel

Director Gavin O’Connor revealed that a sequel for Ben Affleck's 'The Accountant' is coming with Affleck and Jon Bernthal reportedly returning.

Jordan Rose1779 days ago
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Pop Culture

Watch the First Trailer for ‘Sopranos’ Prequel Movie ‘The Many Saints of Newark’

The film, like most major releases over the past year, was hit with a delayed release due to the pandemic. Now, the rollout for the 'Sopranos' prequel begins.

Trace William Cowen1845 days ago
goat
Pop Culture

Shia LaBeouf Tells the Real Tom Hardy 'Knockout' Story on 'Hot Ones'

The ‘Honey Boy’ writer/star hits the ring for the new ‘Hot Ones.’

Trace William Cowen2493 days ago
Jon Bernthal in 'Marvel's The Punisher'
Pop Culture

'The Punisher' Showrunner Discusses the Possibility of Season 3

Steve Lightfoot, the showrunner of Netflix's 'The Punisher,' discussed the possibility of a season 3 and his decision to take Frank Castle out of New York City.

Hannah Lifshutz2729 days ago
Jon Bernthal attends 'Punisher' Season 2 premiere screening in Los Angeles
Pop Culture

'The Punisher' Season 2 Lost Less Viewers Than Marvel's Other Canceled Netflix Shows

Despite viewership decreasing 40% from season one to season two, 'The Punisher' is performing better than other Marvel titles on Netflix.

Hannah Lifshutz2730 days ago
Viola Davis in 'Widows'
Pop Culture

Since You Lamed On 'Widows' In Theaters, Watch the First 10 Minutes Right Now

Fox released the first 10 minutes of Steve McQueen's 2018 film 'Widows' for free online. Buy the blu-ray today.

Khal2730 days ago
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The Punisher S02
Pop Culture

Netflix Releases 'Marvel's The Punisher' Season 2 Trailer

Ahead of its Jan. 18 premiere date, Netflix releases the official trailer for Season 2 of 'Marvel's The Punisher.'

Khal2746 days ago

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